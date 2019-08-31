WATCH: Tony Winners Santino Fontana, Jason Robert Brown, More Speak Live From the Broadway Teachers Workshop

How a Tony-winning Broadway leading lady helped develop the look of Fontana's Tootsie character, Brown's advice for overcoming writer's block, and more.

This past July, arts educators from around the world came together in New York City for Broadway Teaching Group’s Broadway Teachers Workshops, a series of three-day intensives that pair educators with industry professionals.

The Bridges of Madison County and Parade composer Jason Robert Brown, Beetlejuice and School of Rock star Alex Brightman, Hamilton director Thomas Kail, and Tootsie star Santino Fontana were on hand to lead professional development talkbacks that saw the artists sharing stories from their own training and anecdotes about their life in the theatre.

Watch the video above to find out how a Tony-winning Broadway leading lady helped create the look of Fontana's Tootsie character, Brown's advice for overcoming writer's block, and more.