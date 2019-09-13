WATCH: Tootsie’s Lilli Cooper Answers Our Questions and Sings ‘There Was John’ From the Broadway Musical in Her ‘Elevator Pitch’

The Tony nominee answers as many questions as she can in her (long) elevator ride from the green room to the stage at Feinstein's/54 Below—plus an exclusive performance.

It's not unfamiliar to those who have performed at Feinstein's/54 Below: The ride from the green room on the 10th floor down to the basement, where the stage is located, can take awhile. How to make good use of that time? Playbill invited Tootsie’s Lilli Cooper to answer some questions and end the interview in a song for our new series “Elevator Pitch.” Tony nominee Cooper currently stars as Julie Nichols in Tootsie at the Marquis Theatre opposite Tony nominee Santino Fontana as Michael Dorsey, a struggling actor who lands a job under the female persona of Dorothy Michaels. The cast also includes Tony nominee Sarah Stiles as Sandy Lester, John Behlmann as Max Von Horn, Tony nominee Andy Grotelueschen as Jeff Slater, Julie Halston as Rita Marshall, Michael McGrath as Stan Fields, and Reg Rogers as Ron Carlisle.