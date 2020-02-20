Watch Trailer for Repeat Attenders Documentary, About Musical Theatre Superfans

Watch Trailer for Repeat Attenders Documentary, About Musical Theatre Superfans
By Playbill Staff
Feb 20, 2020
 
Mark Dooley’s film is currently making its Australian premiere.

Watch the trailer for Mark Dooley's documentary Repeat Attenders, about the world of musical theatre superfans, above.

The film, which is currently celebrating its Australian premiere, delves into the psychology of the most extreme Broadway superfans, to reveal the complexities of their devotion.

Filmed over a six-year period on Broadway, in London’s West End, and in Germany and Australia, Repeat Attenders introduces filmgoers to fans of Cats, Rent, Les Miserables, Starlight Express, and more.

Australian independent filmmaker Dooley says, “Repeat Attenders is a documentary film that introduces the audience to a world where we can escape for a couple of hours. In a theatre you can cry, laugh, connect, and heal together despite being surrounded by strangers. Inside a darkened theatre, you are allowed to be who you are, without judgment.

“All the things you might be judged for in the real world, don't matter here. Here in the theatre, you are simply part of the human race, having a shared experience. I felt this was a subject worth celebrating, as now more than ever, we need some relief form the uncertainly of what is happening in the world.”

Check Out Photos From the New Broadway Documentary Repeat Attenders

The film takes a look at Broadway's most devoted fans.

