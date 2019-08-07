Watch ‘Two Gay Scientists’ From Kragtar: An American Monster Musical

The Cher Show’s Michael Campayno and Aladdin tour alum Philippe Arroyo sing a duet about a doomed college romance.

A music video from Kragtar: An American Monster Musical has been released ahead of the show’s August 12 concert presentation at Feinstein’s/54 Below.

In Kragtar two scientists break up after their prediction of a massive, Godzilla-like creature makes them the laughingstock of the scientific community. But when the creature does appear, the two reunite. In “Two Gay Scientists,” they reflect on happier times together, when the world wasn't being threatened.

The video above, produced by John Albert Harris, features Michael Campayno (The Cher Show) as Harry, the “Sexiest Man in Science,” and Philippe Arroyo (Aladdin national tour) as Henry, a closeted Sunday school teacher.

The musical, developed in 2014, has a score by Kyle Wilson and a book by Sam French and Wilson. The concert will be directed by Benjamin Viertel, with musical direction by Nevada Lozano. Musical and vocal arrangements are by Joe Mendick and David Carl. The evening will be produced by Benjamin Nissen, and Carly Heitner will be the associate producer.

Joining Campayno and Arroyo on stage at Feinstein's/54 will be Emily Koch (Waitress), Molly Griggs (Hello, Dolly!), Blaine Krauss (The Cher Show), Zanny Laird (Phantom of the Opera), Jimmy Nicholas (The Book of Mormon), Jackson Perrin (Ludo’s Broken Bride), Brandi Porter (A Bronx Tale), T. Oliver Reid (Hadestown), and Annie Yokom (Beyond the Rainbow).