Watch Tyler Hanes and Hayley Podschun in Rehearsal for Holiday Inn

By Dan Meyer
Dec 06, 2019
 
Fellow Broadway alums Nicholas Rodriguez and Samantha Sturm join the pair in the City Springs Theatre production of the seasonal favorite.

A handful Broadway alums are ready set to star in the newly formed City Springs Theatre’s upcoming production of Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn. Check out rehearsal footage above of Tyler Hanes (Cats) as Ted Hanover, Hayley Podschun (Something Rotten!) as Linda Mason, Nicholas Rodriguez (Tarzan) as Jim Hardy, and Samantha Sturm (Matilda), who appeared in the ensemble of Holiday Inn on Broadway, as Lila Dixon.

Directed by Greg London, performances begin December 13 at Byers Theatre at The Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, just outside Atlanta, Georgia.

Joining the quartet are Jan Neuberger (Wicked) as Louise, Tony Hayes (Hairspray at City Springs Theatre) as Danny, and Marco Schittone (Tuck Everlasting) as Charlie Winslow. Rounding out the cast are C.J. Babb, Fenner Eaddy, Avery Gillham, D.J. Grooms, Brian Jordan, Imani Joseph, Paige McCormick, Jenna Jackson Morris, Brooke Morrison, Tyler Sarkis, Lauren Tatum, and Kiley Washington.

The creative team for Holiday Inn includes choreographer by Cindy Mora Reiser, music director Chris Brent Davis, set designer Kyle Dixon, costume designer Amanda Edgerton West, lighting designer Mike Wood, hair and wig designer George Deavours, and sound designer Keith Bergeron. The show also features the City Springs Theatre Orchestra conducted by Brandt Blocker.

Holiday Inn follows the story Jim, who leaves the bright lights of show business for the peace and quiet of a Connecticut farmhouse. The musical is based on the MGM film, starring Bing Crosby, features over 20 songs from the Berlin catalog, including “Steppin’ Out With My Baby,” “Shaking the Blues Away,” “Easter Parade,” “Cheek to Cheek,” and “Heatwave.”

This isn’t the first time Rodriguez and Podschun have stepped into their respective roles. Check out photos from their turn at Paper Mill Playhouse in 2018.

