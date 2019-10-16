Watch Veronica Lodge Take on Fosse With ‘All That Jazz’ on Riverdale

By Dan Meyer
Oct 16, 2019
 
The character, played by Camila Mendes, tackles the Chicago song on the October 16 episode of the CW show.

Veronica Lodge, played by Camila Mendes, belts a version of “All That Jazz” from Chicago on the October 16 episode of the CW show Riverdale. The clip above shows Lodge and her backup dancers performing some Fosse choreography at Riverdale’s hottest nightclub La Bonne Nuit.

This isn’t the first time Riverdale has tackled musicals. The show did an entire episode dedicated to Carrie in Season 2, followed by Heathers in Season 3. A musical episode for Season 4 has not been announced yet.

READ: Riverdale – Carrie The Musical Playbill

The upcoming Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene will feature three-time Tony recipient Bernadette Peters as Ms. Freesia and Daphne Rubin-Vega as Luisa. The show will be even more focused on music with songs performed each episode by various characters.

