Watch Wicked's Jessica Vosk and Lizzie Bea Record ‘Night Bus’ From New Musical Becoming Nancy

The world premiere production, directed by Jerry Mitchell, begins at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre September 6.

Jessica Vosk and Lizzie Bea sing “Night Bus” from the new musical Becoming Nancy in the video above. The show, beginning its world premiere run at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre September 6, features a score by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe (Mary Poppins, Honk!) and a book by Elliot Davis (Peter Pan, Loserville), adapted from the British novel by Terry Ronald.

Set in 1979, Becoming Nancy concerns David Starr, a talented high schooler in East Dulwich who idolizes the likes of Blondie, Sting, and Kate Bush—and has been cast as the female lead Nancy in the school's production of Oliver!. The unconventional casting sends shockwaves through David’s small town, first with David, and then with his parents, his aunt, and his classmates.

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony winner Jerry Mitchell, Alliance's production is led by Zachary Sayle (Newsies) as David Starr, Vosk (Wicked) as Aunt Val, Matt Hetherington as Eddie Starr, Sally Ann Triplett (Finding Neverland) as Kath Starr, Stephen Ashfield (The Book of Mormon) as Hamish McClarnon, Jake Boyd (Wicked) as Maxie Boswell, and Jimmy Awards finalist Jasmine Rogers as Francis Bassey.

The ensemble features Bea, Chelsey Lynn Alfredo, Seth Clayton, Nico DeJesus, Evan Duff, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, Jason Goldston, Talya Groves, Caleb Jenson, Nicole Medoro, Gary Milner, Liz Pearce, Luana Psaros, Ricky Schroeder, Tally Sessions, and Paul Schwensen.

The creative team also includes scenic designer David Rockwell, costume designer Amy Clark, lighting designer Phillip S. Rosenberg, sound designer John Shivers, orchestrator John Clancy, and music director and conductor Ryan Fielding Garrett.

Casting is by Telsey + Company and Jill Green, CDG.