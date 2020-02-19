Watch Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Take On Jesus Christ Superstar

This exclusive clip features Michael Thomas Grant singing the title song from the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical.

A clip from an upcoming episode of NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist showcases several “brogrammers” at SPRQ point singing the title song from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Jesus Christ Superstar. The cause for celebration? The arrival of Joan’s husband, tech god Charlie, played by stage alum Justin Kirk (HBO’s Angels in America).

Leading the number is performer Michael Thomas Grant, who played Sandy Frink in the Seattle 5th Avenue world premiere production of Romy & Michele's High School Reunion. Watch the clip above.

The musical dramedy stars Jane Levy as Zoey Clarke, a computer coder who after an unusual event, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts, and desires of the people around her – her family, co-workers and complete strangers – through popular songs. If there’s a song in your heart, it will get in her head.

The show stars a host of Broadway alums, including Oscar winner Mary Steenburgen (Candida) as Zoey's mother, Peter Gallagher (On the Twentieth Century) as Zoey’s father, Alex Newell (Once on This Island) as Zoey's neighbor, Skylar Astin (Spring Awakening) as her co-worker and best friend, and Lauren Graham (Guys and Dolls) as her tech pioneer boss.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist premiered on NBC January 7. Watch new episodes on Sundays at 9 PM on NBC.