Wayne Brady to Make His Café Carlyle Debut in April

The Hamilton, Kinky Boots, and Chicago actor will take over the uptown venue for a limited run in the spring.

Emmy and Grammy winner Wayne Brady will make his Café Carlyle debut in April. The Broadway alum, who has performed in Chicago, Kinky Boots, and, most recently, as a guest star in Freestyle Love Supreme, will perform at the uptown cabaret spot April 14–18.

Brady is an actor, singer, dancer, improviser, songwriter, and television personality. He was recently named the winner of the second season of The Masked Singer in December 2019, after which he dropped a brand-new single, “Flirtin’ w/ Forever.”

He made his Broadway debut as Billy Flynn in Broadway’s Chicago in 2004, and returned to Broadway again in 2015, as Lola in the Tony-winning Kinky Boots. He returned to the role for a short stint in 2018 and also starred as Aaron Burr in the Chicago engagement of Hamilton.

Other television credits include Who’s Line Is It Anyway?, Let’s Make a Deal, The Loud House, and The Wayne Brady Show.

