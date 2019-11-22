22 Ways to Spend Thanksgiving Week 2019 in New York City

From schedule changes for Broadway shows to holiday cabarets and themed Thanksgiving dinners, fill your proverbial plate with NYC theatre and fun November 24–December 1.

Traveling to New York City for Thanksgiving? Or, maybe you’re an NYC local looking for fun ways to entertain your guests. There’s nothing like a long weekend to take in all the city has to offer—especially a Broadway or Off-Broadway show, a concert, or a theatre-themed event.

Be sure to check out Playbill’s revised schedule for Broadway shows for Thanksgiving week—it’s different than usual. Plan accordingly.

Here is your comprehensive guide to Thanksgiving week in New York:

ALL WEEK LONG (November 24–30)



Radio City Christmas Spectacular

Radio City Music Hall (1260 Sixth Avenue).

Prices vary.

The annual tradition of the high-kicking Radio City Rockettes and Christmas-themed festivities plays performances multiple times a day during the week of Thanksgiving.

Bryant Park Winter Village

Bryant Park (41 West 40th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues).

Holiday Shops: Monday–Friday 11 AM–8 PM and Saturday–Sunday 10 AM–8 PM.

A holiday gift shop wonderland takes over Bryant Park each holiday season. Boasting seasonal morsels and holiday shopping, it’s worth a stroll.

Bryant Park Skating Rink

Skating Hours: 8 AM–10 PM Daily.

Free Winter Village admission, $22–$33 skate rental

The rink is open! Skating is free and skate rental is available for $22–$33 (depending on the day), though you may also bring your own. The Lodge Bar + Food Hall will be open the same hours as the rink on a daily basis.

Saks Fifth Avenue's Frozen 2 Holiday Windows and Light Show

Saks Fifth Avenue (611 Fifth Avenue), free.

A ten-story tall light show and Frozen 2–inspired window display at the famed department store Saks Fifth Ave. Idina Menzel, the voice of Disney’s animated Elsa and Wicked Tony Award winner, will perform November 25 at the unveiling, singing from the new film and her album Christmas: A Season of Love. During the holiday season, the windows are available to see at any time; the light show occurs at regular intervals throughout the evening. Additional department stores with window displays include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bergdorf Goodman, Tiffany & Co., and many others along Fifth Avenue.

Holiday Train Show at the Bronx Botanical Gardens

Bronx Botanical Garden (2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx).

Tickets during the holiday week from $18 for children, $30 for adults, $28 for seniors (65+) and students here. Open through January 26.

Creator Paul Busse invites viewers into a magical miniature holiday town featuring landmarks such as the Brooklyn Bridge and the Statue of Liberty, and nearly a half-mile track featuring large-scale model trains. This year’s show showcases Central Park, including Belvedere Castle.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24



Jason Robert Brown With Betty Buckley

SubCulture (45 Bleecker Street at Lafayette). Doors at 7 PM, Concert at 8PM.

Tickets from $40. Click here.

As part of Jason Robert Brown’s ongoing residency, his November concert features Theatre Hall of Famer and Tony Award winner Betty Buckley. Known for originating the role of Grizabella in Cats, she later received an Olivier nomination for her work as Norma Desmond in the London production of Sunset Boulevard. (She eventually reprised the role on Broadway). Buckley recently returned from starring in the national tour of Hello, Dolly!. As always, Brown’s concert will feature songs from his catalog, as well as a smattering of fan favorites (cross your fingers for “Mem’ry”). If you're in town earlier, the duo will perform the same set November 23, or if you’re not in town until later, their final duet performance will be November 25.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25



Judy Collins: Winter Stories With Jonas Fjeld and Chatham County Line.

Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater (425 Lafayette Street at Astor Place). Show at 7 PM.

Tickets $40–$100. There is a 2 drink or $12 food minimum per person per set.

Collins began her enagagment at Joe’s Pub November 18 and plays through November 27. The folk singer-songwriter joins Norwegian folk artist Jonas Fjeld and bluegrass band Chatham County Line in concerts of their new album Winter Stories. These performances are presented as part of Judy Collins' 2019 Vanguard Award and Residency at Joe's Pub.

Jeff Hiller: The Designing Women Monologues

Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater (425 Lafayette Street at Astor Place). Show at 9:30 PM.

Tickets $15. There is a 2 drink or $12 food minimum per person per set.

Actor and comedian Jeff Hiller (PublicWorks’ Hercules) bring his blend of singing, storytelling, and stand-up to the downtown venue.





TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26



Broadway the Calla-way

Feinstein’s/54 Below (254 West 54th Street between Brodway and Eighth Avenues).

Tickets from $85. Doors at 5PM, concert at 8PM. Tickets and more information here.

Starting November 26, the Tony-nominated sisters host their own show at Feinstein’s/54 Below, performing a mixture of Broadway favorites by Sondheim, Bernstein, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Schwartz, and more. For this special Thanksgiving performance, there is a Thanksgiving dinner prix fixe with curated holiday dishes. The duo will perform through November 30.





WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27



Thanksgiving Market at Grand Central Terminal

25 Vanderbilt Avenue at East 43rd Street, from 8AM to 7PM

For one day only, select bakeries and shops will offer an array of delicious treats just in time for Thanksgiving dinner. Browse the market at the Taxi Stand right outside of historic Grand Central Terminal. For a list of vendors, click here .

Catch a Broadway matinee!

Here's our Thanksgiving week schedule for Broadway shows.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28



93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

See the best parade of the year up close starting at 9 AM. We made you a guide .

See a Broadway show

Here’s what’s playing on Thanksgiving Thursday



Chicago , 8 PM

, 8 PM David Byrne's American Utopia, 8 PM

8 PM Jagged Little Pill, 7 PM

7 PM The Lightning Thief , 7:30 PM

, 7:30 PM The Phantom of the Opera , 8 PM

, 8 PM Waitress, 7 PM

Broadway-Themed Thanksgiving Dinners



Sardi’s : Dine among portraits of Broadway stars to celebrate the holiday weekend, including a prix fixe three-course dinner with seasonal favorites and a helping of pumpkin pie. 234 West 44th Street (between Seventh & Eighth Avenues). Find the menu here .

: Dine among portraits of Broadway stars to celebrate the holiday weekend, including a prix fixe three-course dinner with seasonal favorites and a helping of pumpkin pie. . Tony's DiNapoli: A go-to for Italian in the Theatre District, but they serve a good Thanksgiving feast as well. Be sure to check out the hidden Broadway-themed art gallery ! 147 West 43rd Street (between Sixth & Seventh Avenues).

A in the Theatre District, but they serve a good Thanksgiving feast as well. Be sure to check out the ! Carmine’s: In the heart of the Theatre District, the legendary Italian restaurant dishes up Thanksgiving dinner with holiday staples . Eat in or dine out. 200 West 44th St (between Seventh & Eighth Avenues).

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29



See a Broadway show

Many Broadway shows add a matinée performance in addition to the regularly scheduled Friday evening show:



Opening night of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker at the New York City Ballet

David H. Koch Theater (20 Lincoln Center Plaza). Prices vary. Until December 30.

The holiday classic returns to the David H. Koch Theater with the New York City Ballet, featuring 90 dancers and music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Annual Arlo Guthrie Thanksgiving Show at Carnegie Hall

Stern Auditorium, Carnegie Hall (881 Seventh Avenue between Sixth and Seventh Avenues). 8PM.

Tickets from $15. More information here.

Catch American folk legend Arlo Guthrie perform hits at Carnegie Hall at 8 PM. Guthrie is known for songs like “Alice’s Restaurant” and for his timely social commentary.

54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits

Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenues).

Tickets from $35. 7PM. More information here.

Listen to your favorite Broadway songs just the way you remember them at this bi-month event at the famed cabaret venue. Performers on the this date include Tony nominee Martin Vidnovic (Brigadoon), Luana Psaros (Becoming Nancy), and John Easterlin (The Phantom of the Opera).

Ana Gasteyer: Sugar & Booze

Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater (425 Lafayette Street at Astor Place). Show at 7 PM.

Tickets $25. There is a 2 drink or $12 food minimum per person per set.

In addition to her stardom on Saturday Night Live, Gasteyere is a Broadway baby who starred as Elphaba in the Broadway and Chicago productions of Wicked. She expanded the role of Mrs. Schwartz for A Christmast Story LIVE! on Fox and played Principal McGee in Grease: Live. But if you’ve heard her sing, you know she’s one of the jazziest belters around—perfect for the holidays. (Just listen to Seth Rudetsky deconstruct her “One Mint Julep.”) Catch her live at Joe’s Pub during Thanksgiving week or December 20 and 21.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1



Michael Mott & Friends Laura Osnes, Jackie Burns, & More

Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenues).

Tickets from $45. 7 PM. More information here.

Composer-lyricist Michael Mott performs with a variety of Broadway stars in this evening of song featuring music by Mott himself. Scheduled performers include Laura Osnes, Jackie Burns, Matt Boyd, and The Boy Band Project.

The Cast of Broadway’s Frozen

Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenues).

Tickets from $45. 9:30 PM. More information here.

Broadway stars Caissie Levy, Noah J. Ricketts, Ryann Redmond, and Joe Carroll come to Feinstein’s/54 Below for an evening of song and dance. The performers will also showcase their work beyond Frozen, with a few surprises from the residents of Arendelle to ring in the holiday season.

A Christmas Carol The Musical

The Players Theatre (115 MacDougal Street between West 3rd and Bleecker Streets). Prices vary. 2 PM.

Tickets and more information here.

Journey downtown in the West Village to hang with Scrooge in this seasonal favorite for the 10th year running. The production runs through December 30.

**Thanksgiving is just the kick-off to the theatre-themed happenings in celebration of the holiday season. Stay tuned to Playbill.com for more Broadway things to do before 2019 ends!