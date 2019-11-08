Weeds Sequel, With Mary-Louise Parker, In the Works

The upcoming series will pick up 10 years after the original.

Weeds, the Jenji Kohan show about a suburban mother who deals marijuana, will return for a sequel series, according to Deadline. The Showtime series, which starred Tony winner Mary-Louise Parker, ran for eight seasons from 2005–2012.

Parker is reportedly attached to executive produce in the upcoming series from Starz/Lionsgate and will return to star. In the sequel, the story picks up 10 years after the original, during the legalization of marijuana. Victoria Morrow is the writer and executive producer.

Further casting has not been announced. The original series also starred Hunter Parrish and Alexander Gould, who played Parker's sons.

Parker was awarded her second Golden Globe for her role in Weeds, as well as three additional nominations and three Emmy nominations. Her first Golden Globe was for her performance in the HBO adaptation of Tony Kushner's Angels in America, for which she was also awarded an Emmy.

Parker is currently starring on Broadway in the new Adam Rapp play, The Sound Inside. She is a Tony winner for her performance in Proof, and has been seen on Broadway in Reckless, Bus Stop and Prelude to a Kiss. She will return to Broadway this spring to star in How I Learned to Drive, in the role she originated in the production's Off-Broadway premiere.

