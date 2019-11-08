Weeds Sequel, With Mary-Louise Parker, In the Works

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Weeds Sequel, With Mary-Louise Parker, In the Works
By Olivia Clement
Nov 08, 2019
 
The upcoming series will pick up 10 years after the original.
Mary-Louise Parker
Mary-Louise Parker Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Weeds, the Jenji Kohan show about a suburban mother who deals marijuana, will return for a sequel series, according to Deadline. The Showtime series, which starred Tony winner Mary-Louise Parker, ran for eight seasons from 2005–2012.

Parker is reportedly attached to executive produce in the upcoming series from Starz/Lionsgate and will return to star. In the sequel, the story picks up 10 years after the original, during the legalization of marijuana. Victoria Morrow is the writer and executive producer.

From Left: Elizabeth Perkins and Mary-Louise Parker in "Weeds"
From Left: Elizabeth Perkins and Mary-Louise Parker in "Weeds" Photo by Darren Michaels/Showtime

Further casting has not been announced. The original series also starred Hunter Parrish and Alexander Gould, who played Parker's sons.

Parker was awarded her second Golden Globe for her role in Weeds, as well as three additional nominations and three Emmy nominations. Her first Golden Globe was for her performance in the HBO adaptation of Tony Kushner's Angels in America, for which she was also awarded an Emmy.

Parker is currently starring on Broadway in the new Adam Rapp play, The Sound Inside. She is a Tony winner for her performance in Proof, and has been seen on Broadway in Reckless, Bus Stop and Prelude to a Kiss. She will return to Broadway this spring to star in How I Learned to Drive, in the role she originated in the production's Off-Broadway premiere.

The Sound Inside continues on Broadway at Studio 54. Flip through photos of the new play below.

Production Photos: The Sound Inside on Broadway

Production Photos: The Sound Inside on Broadway

5 PHOTOS
in <i>The Sound Inside</i>
Mary-Louise Parker and Will Hochman in The Sound Inside Jeremy Daniel
in <i>The Sound Inside</i>
Mary-Louise Parker and Will Hochman in The Sound Inside Jeremy Daniel
in <i>The Sound Inside</i>
Will Hochman and Mary-Louise Parker in The Sound Inside Jeremy Daniel
in <i>The Sound Inside</i>
Mary-Louise Parker in The Sound Inside Jeremy Daniel
in <i>The Sound Inside</i>
Will Hochman and Mary-Louise Parker in The Sound Inside Jeremy Daniel
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!