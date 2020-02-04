We're Gonna Die, Starring Janelle McDermoth, Begins Off-Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   We're Gonna Die, Starring Janelle McDermoth, Begins Off-Broadway
By Olivia Clement
Feb 04, 2020
 
Young Jean Lee's play-concert, about life and death, returns for a limited run from Second Stage Theater directed by Raja Feather Kelly.
We're Gonna Die_Preview_Green Room 42_2020_Janelle McDermoth_HR-4.jpg
Janelle McDermoth Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Performances begin February 4 at Off-Broadway's Tony Kiser Theater for Second Stage's production of We're Gonna Die by Young Jean Lee. Part play, part song cycle about dying, the show weaves a series of songs and stories to celebrate the ways in which we live our lives.

Directed by Raja Feather Kelly (Fairview, A Strange Loop), We're Gonna Die is performed by Janelle McDermoth (A Bronx Tale).

We're Gonna Die features original music by Lee and Tim Simmonds, additional music by John-Michael Lyles, and lyrics by Lee. Music supervision and arrangements are by Remy Kurs with orchestrations by Cian McCarthy.

We're Gonna Die was performed by Lee at Joe's Pub in 2011 with her band Future Wife, directed by Paul Lazar. The show was later seen at LCT3 for a limited run.

The 2ST production runs through March 22.

Inside the Press Preview of Young Jean Lee's We're Gonna Die

Inside the Press Preview of Young Jean Lee's We're Gonna Die

10 PHOTOS
We're Gonna Die_Preview_Green Room 42_2020_Raja Feather Kelly_HR.jpg
Raja Feather Kelly Joseph Marzullo/WENN
We're Gonna Die_Preview_Green Room 42_2020_Raja Feather Kelly_HR-2.jpg
Raja Feather Kelly Joseph Marzullo/WENN
We're Gonna Die_Preview_Green Room 42_2020_Janelle McDermoth_HR-2.jpg
Janelle McDermoth Joseph Marzullo/WENN
We're Gonna Die_Preview_Green Room 42_2020_Janelle McDermoth_HR.jpg
Janelle McDermoth Joseph Marzullo/WENN
We're Gonna Die_Preview_Green Room 42_2020_Janelle McDermoth_HR-3.jpg
Janelle McDermoth Joseph Marzullo/WENN
We're Gonna Die_Preview_Green Room 42_2020_Janelle McDermoth_HR-4.jpg
Janelle McDermoth Joseph Marzullo/WENN
We're Gonna Die_Preview_Green Room 42_2020_Raja Feather Kelly, Janelle McDermoth, Remy Kurs, and Carole Rothman_HR.jpg
Raja Feather Kelly, Janelle McDermoth, Remy Kurs, and Carole Rothman Joseph Marzullo/WENN
We're Gonna Die_Preview_Green Room 42_2020_Raja Feather Kelly, Kevin Ramesar, Ximone Rose, Janelle McDermoth, Marques Walls, Freddy Hall, Debbie Christine Tjong, and Remy Kurs_HR.jpg
Raja Feather Kelly, Kevin Ramesar, Ximone Rose, Janelle McDermoth, Marques Walls, Freddy Hall, Debbie Christine Tjong, and Remy Kurs Joseph Marzullo/WENN
We're Gonna Die_Preview_Green Room 42_2020_Raja Feather Kelly and Janelle McDermoth_HR.jpg
Raja Feather Kelly and Janelle McDermoth Joseph Marzullo/WENN
We're Gonna Die_Preview_Green Room 42_2020_Janelle McDermoth_HR-5.jpg
Janelle McDermoth Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!