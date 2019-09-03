West Coast Premiere of Skintight, Starring Idina Menzel, Begins September 3

By Dan Meyer
Sep 03, 2019
Original Off-Broadway cast members Will Brittain and Eli Gelb also return to the Joshua Harmon play, at Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles.
Skintight_Roundabout_Theatre_Company_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Eli Gelb, Idina Menzel, and Will Brittain Joan Marcus

Idina Menzel, Will Brittain, and Eli Gelb reprise their roles from the Off-Broadway production of Joshua Harmon's Skintight as Jodi, Trey, and Benjamin, respectively. Performances begin at Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles September 3 with an opening set for September 12. The show is set to conclude its run October 6.

The trio are joined by Tony Award nominee Harry Groener as Elliot, Kimberly Jürgen as Orsolya, and Jeff Skowron as Jeff.

The play follows Jodi as she moves into her dad’s Manhattan townhouse after she finds out her ex-husband moved in with a younger woman. There, she meets her father’s boyfriend Trey, a hunky 20-year-old who offers more than just good looks.

Skintight is directed by Daniel Aukin with scenic design by Lauren Helpern, costume design by China Lee, lighting by Pat Collins, and sound by Vincent Olivieri.

The new play from Significant Other playwright Joshua Harmon began previews May 31.

Skintight_Roundabout_Theatre_Company_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Idina Menzel Joan Marcus
Skintight_Roundabout_Theatre_Company_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Jack Wetherall, Idina Menzel, and Eli Gelb Joan Marcus
Skintight_Roundabout_Theatre_Company_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Jack Wetherall, Will Brittain, Idina Menzel, and Eli Gelb Joan Marcus
Skintight_Roundabout_Theatre_Company_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Eli Gelb and Idina Menzel Joan Marcus
Skintight_Roundabout_Theatre_Company_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Eli Gelb, Idina Menzel, and Will Brittain Joan Marcus
Skintight_Roundabout_Theatre_Company_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Eli Gelb and Will Brittain Joan Marcus
Skintight_Roundabout_Theatre_Company_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Eli Gelb and Idina Menzel Joan Marcus
