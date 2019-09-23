West End Cast of Ghost Stories Set to Scare Audiences Once More

By Dan Meyer
Sep 23, 2019
A revival of Andy Nyman and Jeremy Dyson’s play will run at Ambassadors Theatre this fall.
Garry Cooper
Garry Cooper in Ghost Stories Chris Payne

The original West End cast of Ghost Stories is set to reprise their roles in Andy Nyman and Jeremy Dyson’s paranormal thriller. Returning are Simon Lipkin as Professor Goodman, Garry Cooper as Tony Matthews, Preston Nyman as Simon Rifkind, and Richard Sutton as Mike Priddle.

Ghost Stories will begin performances at Ambassadors Theatre October 3 and run through January 4, 2020. Following the limited engagement, the play will embark upon its first U.K. Tour, opening in Birmingham January 7, 2020. Other stops include Cardiff, Brighton, Glasgow, and Yorl for the full itinerary, visit GhostStoriesLive.co.uk.

Nyman and Dyson’s play made its world premiere at Liverpool Playhouse in 2010 before moving to London’s Lyric Hammersmith and eventually to the West End at Duke of York’s Theatre. The show centers around parapsychology professor Dr. Goodman, who shares three accounts he has collected from people who have experienced supernatural encounters. Billed as a “twisted love-letter to horror,” the staging features nods to classic films with its use of jump scares and other horror film-making tactics in a live environment.

Ghost Stories is directed by Dyson, Nyman and Sean Holmes, with costume and set design by Jon Bausor, lighting design by James Farncombe, sound design by Nick Manning, and special Effects by Scott Penrose.

