West End's Les Misérables—The Staged Concert Will Be Broadcast in Movie Theatres

Michael Ball, Carrie Hope Fletcher, and Alfie Boe star in the production, which is currently playing London’s Gielgud Theatre.

Les Misérables—The Staged Concert, which is currently playing a limited engagement through November 30 at London’s Gielgud Theatre, will be broadcast live in movie theatres across the U.S., U.K., and Ireland during a special added performance December 2.

The cast is headed by Michael Ball as Javert, Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine, Matt Lucas as Thénardier, Rob Houchen as Marius, Bradley Jaden as Enjolras, Katy Secombe as Madame Thénardier, Shan Ako as Éponine, and Lily Kerhoas as Cosette. (For three performances a week, John Owen-Jones plays Jean Valjean.

Tickets for the screenings will go on sale November 4 at LesMisConcert.com. There will also be a lottery to buy tickets for the filmed performance at the Gielgud beginning November 8 at DelfontMackintosh.co.uk.

The company also includes Rosanna Bates, Adam Bayjou, Ciarán Bowling, Simon Bowman, Oliver Brenin, Earl Carpenter, Vinny Coyle, Samantha Dorsey, Tamsin Dowsett, Nicola Espallardo, Celia Graham, Barnaby Hughes, Holly-Anne Hull, Oliver Jackson, Christopher Jacobsen, Gavin James, Will Jennings, Ciaran Joyce, Katie Kerr, Sarah Lark, Joanna Loxton, Craig Mather, Stephen Matthews, James Nicholson, Rosa O’Reilly, Claire Parrish, Sophie Reeves, Grainne Renihan, Leo Roberts, Raymond Walsh, Gemma Wardle, and Andrew York.

As previously announced, the newly named Sondheim Theatre will reopen December 18, 2019, with the more recent staging of Les Misérables from directors Laurence Connor and James Powell.

Les Misérables is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel with additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

