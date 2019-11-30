What Books Are These 21 Broadway Shows Based On?

Photo Features   What Books Are These 21 Broadway Shows Based On?
By Hannah Vine
Nov 30, 2019
 
Test your Broadway knowledge.
Many theatrical productions are based on written works, ranging from popular novels, to short stories, graphic novels, poetry collections, and more. Do you know which books these 21 shows are based on?

Flip through the shows below:

John Raitt, Janis Paige, Marion Colby, Thelma Pelish, and Buzz Miller in The Pajama Game.
The Pajama Game Friedman-Abeles / The New York Public Library
7½ Cents by Richard Bissell
Angela Lansbury in Mame.
Mame Friedman-Abeles / The New York Public Library
Auntie Mame by Patrick Dennis
The Wiz
The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum Martha Swope
Oliver! Martha Swope
Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens
Audra McDonald and Norm Lewis in <i>The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess</i>, 2012
Porgy and Bess Michael J. Lutch
Porgy by DuBose Heyward Michael J. Lutch
