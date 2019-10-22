What Did Critics Think of Bella Bella Off-Broadway?

The new solo show, written by and starring Harvey Fierstein, opened October 22.

Hats off for opening night of Bella Bella, the new solo show about Bella Abzurg written by and starring Tony winner Harvey Fierstein. Directed by Kimberly Senior, the play opened October 22 Off-Broadway.

Set in 1976, Bella Bella finds Abzug—a larger-than-life, truth-slinging, groundbreaking, hat-wearing icon—in the bathroom of a midtown hotel while friends and family await her entrance (and the election results).

The Daily Beast (Tim Teeman)

Deadline (Greg Evans)

The Hollywood Reporter (David Rooney)

New York Stage Review (Elysa Gardner) (Melissa Rose Bernardo)

The New York Times (Jesse Green)

Time Out New York (Adam Feldman)

Variety (Marilyn Stasio)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

Bella Bella plays a limited engagement at MTC at New York City Center – Stage I.

The world premiere features scenic design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Rita Ryack, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Jill BC Du Boff, and projection design by Caite Hevner.

