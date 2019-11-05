What Did Critics Think of Death of a Salesman in the West End?

By Emily Selleck
Nov 05, 2019
The Young Vic production of Arthur Miller’s play transferred to the Piccadilly Theatre.
Following a sold-out run at the Young Vic, the Marianne Elliott-helmed revival of Death of a Salesman has opened at the Piccadilly Theatre.

Seventy years since Arthur Miller's Pulitzer-winning play first hit the Broadway stage, this West End rendition re-imagines the tragedy of deluded traveling salesman Willy Loman from the perspective of an African-American family.

The production is slated to run until January 4, 2020.

Read what critics thought of the West End bow below.

The Arts Desk (Rachel Halliburton)

Culture Whisperer (Lucy Brooks)

Go London (Nick Curtis)

The Stage (Tim Bano)

The Times (Clive Davis)

TimeOut London (Alice Saville)

The Upcoming (Cristiana Ferraut)

PHOTO ARCHIVE: Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

PHOTO ARCHIVE: Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Playbill.com looks back at a few notable Broadway and regional stagings of Arthur Miller's Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning American classic.

48 PHOTOS
Playbill cover for the original Broadway production, 1949
Playbill cover for the original Broadway production, 1949
Lee J. Cobb and Mildred Dunnock in Death of a Salesman
Lee J. Cobb and Mildred Dunnock in the original Broadway production Photo by Fred Fehl
From Left: Mildred Dunnock, Lee J. Cobb, Arthur Kennedy and Cameron Mitchell in <i>Death of a Salesman</i>
From Left: Mildred Dunnock, Lee J. Cobb, Arthur Kennedy and Cameron Mitchell in the original Broadway production
A scene from the original production of Arthur Miller's <i>Death of a Salesman</i>, directed by Elia Kazan. Pictured are (l-r) Cameron Mitchell, Lee J. Cobb, Thomas Chalmers and Arthur Kennedy.
Cameron Mitchell, Lee J. Cobb, Thomas Chalmers, and Arthur Kennedy in the original Broadway production Photo by Eileen Darby
Playbill cover for the 1975 Broadway revival starring George C. Scott
Playbill cover for the 1975 Broadway revival starring George C. Scott
Zhu Lin and Ying Ruocheng in the 1983 Beijing premiere
Zhu Lin and Ying Ruocheng in the 1983 Beijing premiere Inge Morath
Playbill cover for the 1984 Broadway revival starring Dustin Hoffman
Playbill cover for the 1984 Broadway revival starring Dustin Hoffman
Dustin Hoffman and David Chandler in the 1984 Broadway revival
Dustin Hoffman and David Chandler in the 1984 Broadway revival Inge Morath
Stephen Lang, Kate Reid and John Malkovich in the 1984 Broadway revival
Stephen Lang, Kate Reid and John Malkovich in the 1984 Broadway revival Inge Morath
Karen Needle, Stephen Lang and Linda Kozlowski in the 1984 Broadway revival
Karen Needle, Stephen Lang and Linda Kozlowski in the 1984 Broadway revival Inge Morath
