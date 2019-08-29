What Did Critics Think of Fleabag in London’s West End?

Fleabag has finally made its West End premiere, six years after Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s solo show made its debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
The play opened August 28 at Wyndham’s Theatre in London, starring Waller-Bridge as the oversexed, grieving, disaster-attracting Londoner known only as “Fleabag.”
See what critics thought of the show below.
Directed by Vicky Jones, Fleabag is the story of a woman struggling to maintain her personal relationships and her guinea pig-themed cafe.
The show has spawned three productions at London’s SoHo theatre, two U.K. tours, a Drama Desk-nominated Off-Broadway premiere, and an Amazon series that earned 11 Emmy nominations for its second season alone, including Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for Waller-Bridge.
Fleabag is scheduled to run through September 14 and the show will be broadcast September 12 through NTLive.