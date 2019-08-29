What Did Critics Think of Fleabag in London’s West End?

The Verdict   What Did Critics Think of Fleabag in London’s West End?
By Dan Meyer
Aug 29, 2019
Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s solo show makes its West End premiere at Wyndham’s Theatre.
Fleabag has finally made its West End premiere, six years after Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s solo show made its debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The play opened August 28 at Wyndham’s Theatre in London, starring Waller-Bridge as the oversexed, grieving, disaster-attracting Londoner known only as “Fleabag.”

See what critics thought of the show below.

The Arts Desk (Veronica Lee)

British Theatre (Paul T Davies)

Culture Whisper (Lucy Brooks)

The Evening Standard (Nick Curtis)

The Guardian (Michael Billington)

The Independent (Holly Williams)

iNews (Alice Jones)

LondonTheatre.co.uk (Will Longman)

Londonist (James Fitzgerald)

Sky News (Sanya Burgess)

The Stage (Natasha Tripney)

The Telegraph (Dominic Cavendish)

TimeOut London (Andrzej Lukowski)

The Upcoming (Laura Folger)

Directed by Vicky Jones, Fleabag is the story of a woman struggling to maintain her personal relationships and her guinea pig-themed cafe.

The show has spawned three productions at London’s SoHo theatre, two U.K. tours, a Drama Desk-nominated Off-Broadway premiere, and an Amazon series that earned 11 Emmy nominations for its second season alone, including Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for Waller-Bridge.

Fleabag is scheduled to run through September 14 and the show will be broadcast September 12 through NTLive.

