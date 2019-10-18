What Did Critics Think of Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation?

The parody cabaret returns with a new set of musical targets, including Hadestown, Judy, and Fosse/Verdon.

Gerard Alessandrini's newest edition of Forbidden Broadway opened at The Triad on NYC's Upper West Side October 16. Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation spoofs the newest hits in the world of musical theatre, including Moulin Rouge!, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, and Frozen, as well as such Tony-winning stage favorites as Satino Fontana, Karen Olivo, Bette Midler, and André de Shields. The show also tackles showbiz seen on screen with nods to Judy and Fosse/Verdon. Alessandrini directs the musical parody, which stars Immanuel Houston, Aline Mayagoitia, Chris Collins-Pisano, Jenny Lee Stern, and Joshua Turchin, with Fred Barton on piano. The creative team for Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation includes set designer Glenn Bassett, costume designer Dustin Cross, wig designer Conor Donnelly, and sound designer Sound Associates. The show is produced by John Freedson, Harriet Yellin, Peter Brash, David Zippel and Gerard Alessandrini, in association with Tzili Charney.