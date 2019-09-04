What Did Critics Think of Hansard at London's National Theatre?

The new play by Simon Wood opened September 3, starring Olivier winners Alex Jennings and Lindsay Duncan.

Simon Wood’s new play Hansard, starring Olivier winners Alex Jennings and Lindsay Duncan, opened at National Theatre September 3.

The production follows a British couple as they verbally spar over everything political (the husband is a junior Tory minister) from the newspapers they read to laws outlawing the promotion of homosexuality.

Hansard is directed by Simon Godwin, featuring set and costume design by Hildegard Bechtler, lighting design by Jackie Shemesh, sound design by Christopher Shutt, music by Michael Bruce, and movement by Shelley Maxwell.

The National Theatre production is set to be broadcast worldwide with NT Live November 7.