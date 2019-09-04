What Did Critics Think of Hansard at London's National Theatre?

toggle menu
toggle search form
The Verdict   What Did Critics Think of Hansard at London's National Theatre?
By Dan Meyer
Sep 04, 2019
Buy Tickets to Hansard
 
The new play by Simon Wood opened September 3, starring Olivier winners Alex Jennings and Lindsay Duncan.
Hansard_National Theatre_London_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Lindsay Duncan and Alex Jennings in rehearsals for Hansard Catherine Ashmore

Simon Wood’s new play Hansard, starring Olivier winners Alex Jennings and Lindsay Duncan, opened at National Theatre September 3.

The production follows a British couple as they verbally spar over everything political (the husband is a junior Tory minister) from the newspapers they read to laws outlawing the promotion of homosexuality.

Read below to find out what critics thought of the show.

The Arts Desk (Aleks Sierz)

The Evening Standard (Nick Curtis)

The Guardian (Michael Billington)

LondonTheatre1.com (Chris Omaweng)

The Telegraph (Ben Lawrence)

TimeOut London (Andrezej Lukowski)

The Times (Ann Treneman)

Hansard is directed by Simon Godwin, featuring set and costume design by Hildegard Bechtler, lighting design by Jackie Shemesh, sound design by Christopher Shutt, music by Michael Bruce, and movement by Shelley Maxwell.

The National Theatre production is set to be broadcast worldwide with NT Live November 7.

Inside Rehearsal for Hansard at the National Theatre

Inside Rehearsal for Hansard at the National Theatre

9 PHOTOS
Hansard_National Theatre_London_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Alex Jennings and Lindsay Duncan in rehearsals for Hansard Catherine Ashmore
Hansard_National Theatre_London_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Lindsay Duncan in rehearsals for Hansard Catherine Ashmore
Hansard_National Theatre_London_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Alex Jennings and Lindsay Duncan in rehearsals for Hansard Catherine Ashmore
Hansard_National Theatre_London_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Lindsay Duncan and Alex Jennings in rehearsals for Hansard Catherine Ashmore
Hansard_National Theatre_London_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Alex Jennings in rehearsals for Hansard Catherine Ashmore
Hansard_National Theatre_London_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Lindsay Duncan and Simon Godwin in rehearsals for Hansard Catherine Ashmore
Hansard_National Theatre_London_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Simon Godwin and Simon Woods in rehearsals for Hansard Catherine Ashmore
Hansard_National Theatre_London_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Simon Godwin in rehearsals for Hansard Catherine Ashmore
Hansard_National Theatre_London_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Simon Woods in rehearsal for Hansard Catherine Ashmore
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
The Verdict
Read reviews of the latest Broadway, Off-Broadway, London, and regional productions.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!