What Did Critics Think of New Movie Harriet, Starring Tony Winner Cynthia Erivo?

The biopic follows Harriet Tubman’s journey as a conductor along the Underground Railroad.

The story of Harriet Tubman’s heroic efforts along the Underground Railroad come to the screen in Harriet, starring Tony winner Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple) in the title role.

Premiering at Toronto International Film Festival, the Kasi Lemmons-directed film also stars Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton) and Grammy winner Janelle Monáe.

See what critics thought below.

Harriet is written by Lemmons and Gregory Allen Howard. Joining Erivo, Odom, Jr., and Monáe are Sugerland and Chicago alum Jennifer Nettles, Joe Alwyn (The Favourite), and Broadway alum Clarke Peters (The Iceman Cometh, The Wire).

The movie arrives in movie theatres November 1, distributed internationally by Universal/Focus Features.