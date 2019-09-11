What Did Critics Think of New Movie Harriet, Starring Tony Winner Cynthia Erivo?

The Verdict   What Did Critics Think of New Movie Harriet, Starring Tony Winner Cynthia Erivo?
By Dan Meyer
Sep 11, 2019
 
The biopic follows Harriet Tubman’s journey as a conductor along the Underground Railroad.
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo Glen Wilson/Focus Features

The story of Harriet Tubman’s heroic efforts along the Underground Railroad come to the screen in Harriet, starring Tony winner Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple) in the title role.

Premiering at Toronto International Film Festival, the Kasi Lemmons-directed film also stars Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton) and Grammy winner Janelle Monáe.

See what critics thought below.

Entertainment Weekly (Leah Greenblatt)

The Hollywood Reporter (David Rooney)

The Guardian (Peter Bradshaw)

IndieWire (Eric Kohn)

NowToronto (Chaka V. Grier)

Screen Daily (Allan Hunter)

Variety (Owen Gleiberman)

Harriet is written by Lemmons and Gregory Allen Howard. Joining Erivo, Odom, Jr., and Monáe are Sugerland and Chicago alum Jennifer Nettles, Joe Alwyn (The Favourite), and Broadway alum Clarke Peters (The Iceman Cometh, The Wire).

The movie arrives in movie theatres November 1, distributed internationally by Universal/Focus Features.

