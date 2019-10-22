What Did Critics Think of New Off-Broadway Musical Only Human?

The show, starring Gary Busey as God, opened October 21.

New pop-rock musical Only Human opened October 21 at Theatre St. Clements. Re-imagining the story of Jesus and Lucifer in a contemporary workplace, the show stars Gary Busey as God (also known as The Boss), Mike Squillante (also the show's composer and lyricist) as Lou (Lucifer), Kim Steele (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as Maggie, and Evan Maltby (New York Musical Festival) as J.C.

Only Human, which began performances Off-Broadway October 8, features a book by Jess Carson, and music and lyrics by Squillante, based on a story by Jesse Murphy and Squillante. The production is directed by NJ Agwuna and choreographed by Josue Jasmin. Adrià Barbosa is music director.

Read what critics thought of the show below.

The Hollywood Reporter (Frank Scheck)

New York Stage Review (Elysa Gardner)

The Wrap (Thom Geier)





Production Photos: Only Human Off-Broadway Production Photos: Only Human Off-Broadway 10 PHOTOS

The cast also features Ben Bogen (Frozen, Jersey Boys national tour), Lili Thomas (The Hello Girls), and Charles West (The Scarlet Pimpernel).

The world premiere is produced by Murphy, co-founder of Jesse|James Films, with partner James Sears Bryant. Additional producers are Gylden Entertainment, Gary and Sharon Jarrard, James Raby, Mary and Dick Meisterling, Amy Hassinger, Steve Becker, and Jela Okpara.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Andrew Moerdyk, costume designer Avery Reed, lighting designer Eric Norbury, and sound designer Benjamin Scheff. Production stage manager is Emely Zepeda. Foresight Theatrical serves as general manager.

