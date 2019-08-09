What Did Critics Think of New Pet Shop Boys Show Musik at Edinburgh Festival Fringe?

Musik, the Pet Shop Boys’ new solo musical, began performances at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe August 5.
The show has a book by Jonathan Harvey and music by Pet Shop Boys' Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe. Frances Barber stars as Billie Trix, a delusional drug-addled rock star, reprising her role from Closer to Heaven—Harvey, Tennant, and Lowe’s first collaboration.
See what critics thought of the Musik below.
Musik will transfer to London's Leicester Square Theatre for a limited run September 3–7. It runs through August 25 at Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh, Scotland.
The production is directed by Josh Seymour with choreography by Anthony Whiteman, costume and set design by Lew Newby, lighting by David Howe, and sound by Fergus O’Hare.