What Did Critics Think of New Pet Shop Boys Show Musik at Edinburgh Festival Fringe?

toggle menu
toggle search form
The Verdict   What Did Critics Think of New Pet Shop Boys Show Musik at Edinburgh Festival Fringe?
By Dan Meyer
Aug 09, 2019
Buy Tickets to Musik
 
The new musical stars Frances Barber with a book by Jonathan Harvey.
Pet Shop Boys
Pet Shop Boys Pelle Crépin

Musik, the Pet Shop Boys’ new solo musical, began performances at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe August 5.

The show has a book by Jonathan Harvey and music by Pet Shop Boys' Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe. Frances Barber stars as Billie Trix, a delusional drug-addled rock star, reprising her role from Closer to Heaven—Harvey, Tennant, and Lowe’s first collaboration.

See what critics thought of the Musik below.

Edinburgh Evening News (Liam Rudden)

The Evening Standard (Veronica Lee)

The Guardian (Mark Fisher)

iNews.co.uk (David Pollock)

The Stage (Paul Vale)

The Telegraph (Dominic Cavendish)

The Times (Ann Treneman)

Musik will transfer to London's Leicester Square Theatre for a limited run September 3–7. It runs through August 25 at Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The production is directed by Josh Seymour with choreography by Anthony Whiteman, costume and set design by Lew Newby, lighting by David Howe, and sound by Fergus O’Hare.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!