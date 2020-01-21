What Did Critics Think of Off-Broadway's Gender-Swapped Timon of Athens?

The Verdict   What Did Critics Think of Off-Broadway's Gender-Swapped Timon of Athens?
By Ryan McPhee
Jan 21, 2020
 
The Theatre for a New Audience production opened January 19.
Director Simon Godwin’s staging of Timon of Athens officially opened at Theatre for a New Audience January 19. The gender-swapped take on the Shakespeare play stars Olivier winner and TFANA mainstay Kathryn Hunter in the title role.

The engagement, a co-production with the Royal Shakespeare Company (where the production premiered in 2018) and Shakespeare Theatre Company, is slated to run at the Polonsky Shakespeare Center through February 9.

Read reviews for the Brooklyn bow below.

New York Magazine/Vulture (Helen Shaw)

New York Stage Review (Melissa Rose Bernardo and Michael Sommers)

The New York Times (Jesse Green)

The Wrap (Thom Geier)

Playbill will continue to update this list as more reviews come in.

The production also features Shirine Babb as Lucia, Arnie Burton as Apemantus, Helen Cespedes as Flaminia, Liam Craig as Demetrius, Zachary Fine as Painter, Yonatan Gebeyehu as Poet, Adam Langdon as Lucilius, Elia Monte-Brown as Alcibiades, Julia Ogilvie as Jeweller, Daniel Pearce as Sempronius, Dave Quay as Lucullus, and John Rothman as Flavius.

Production Photos: Timon of Athens at Theatre for a New Audience

