What Did Critics Think of Sea Wall/A Life on Broadway?

By Dan Meyer
Aug 08, 2019
The double-bill of monologues, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge, opened August 8 at the Hudson Theatre.
Sea_Wall_A_Life_Broadway_Press_Day_2019_HR
Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhaal Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Sea Wall / A Life opened at Hudson Theatre August 8, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge. The double-monologue production is helmed by Carrie Cracknell.

The Simon Stephens–penned Sea Wall stars Sturridge (1984) as a father on vacation with his family. A Life, written by Olivier Award–winning playwright Nick Payne (Heisenberg, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) follows Gyllenhaal (Sunday in the Park with George) as a man with a baby on the way.

Sea Life / A Wall is currently scheduled to run through September 29. See what critics thought of the production below.

amNY (Matt Windman)

Broadway News (Charles Isherwood)

The Daily Beast (Tim Teeman)

DC Theatre Scene (Jonathan Mandell)

Deadline (Greg Evans)

Medium (Christian Lewis)

National Review (Kyle Smith)

New York Stage Review (David Finkle and Elysa Gardner)

New York Theatre Guide (Donna Herman)

The New York Times (Laura Collins-Hughes)

The New Yorker (Vinson Cunningham)

Newsday (Barbara Schuler)

NJ.com (Christoher Kelly)

NY1 (Roma Torre)

Observer (David Cote)

TImeOut New York (Adam Feldman)

Variety (Marilyn Stasio)

The Washington Post (Peter Marks)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

Playbill will update this article as more reviews come in.

Sea Wall / A Life features sets by Tony Award nominee Laura Jellinek, costumes by Obie Award winner Kaye Voyce and Christopher Peterson, lighting by Olivier Award winner Guy Hoare, sound by Tony Award nominee Daniel Kluger, projections by BAFTA Award winner Luke Halls , and original music by Ivor Novello Award nominee Stuart Earl.

