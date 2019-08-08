What Did Critics Think of Sea Wall/A Life on Broadway?

The double-bill of monologues, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge, opened August 8 at the Hudson Theatre.

Sea Wall / A Life opened at Hudson Theatre August 8, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge. The double-monologue production is helmed by Carrie Cracknell.

The Simon Stephens–penned Sea Wall stars Sturridge (1984) as a father on vacation with his family. A Life, written by Olivier Award–winning playwright Nick Payne (Heisenberg, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) follows Gyllenhaal (Sunday in the Park with George) as a man with a baby on the way.

Sea Life / A Wall is currently scheduled to run through September 29. See what critics thought of the production below.

Playbill will update this article as more reviews come in.

Sea Wall / A Life features sets by Tony Award nominee Laura Jellinek, costumes by Obie Award winner Kaye Voyce and Christopher Peterson, lighting by Olivier Award winner Guy Hoare, sound by Tony Award nominee Daniel Kluger, projections by BAFTA Award winner Luke Halls , and original music by Ivor Novello Award nominee Stuart Earl.