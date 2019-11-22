What Did Critics Think of The Crucible Off-Broadway?

By Dan Meyer
Nov 22, 2019
 
Bedlam’s production of the Arthur Miller play opened at the Connelly Theatre November 21.
in <i>The Crucible</i>
Zuzanna Szadkowski in The Crucible Ashley Garrett

Reviews are in for the Off-Broadway Bedlam production of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible, which opened at the Connelly Theatre November 21.

Artistic Director Eric Tucker, who is also part of the cast, directs a company that also includes Alan Altschuler, Shirine Babb, Rajesh Bose, Truett Felt, Caroline Grogan, Paul Lazar, Susannah Millonzi, Arash Mokhtar, Ryan Quinn, Randolph Curtis Rand, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, and John Terry.

Read the reviews below.

New York Magazine/Vulture (Helen Shaw)

New York Stage Review (Michael Sommers)

The Wall Street Journal (Terry Teachout)

The Wrap (Thom Geier)

Playbill will continue to update this list as more reviews come in.

The Bedlam production, which began performances November 8, features scenic design by John McDermott, costume design by Charlotte Palmer-Lane, lighting design by Les Dickert, and casting by Eisenberg and Beans Casting.

Performances are scheduled through December 29.

