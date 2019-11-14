What Did Critics Think of the Mary Poppins Revival in the West End?

The Disney production, starring Zizi Strallen and Charlie Stemp, opened November 13 at the Prince Edward Theatre.

Reviews are in for the new staging of Disney Theatrical Productions and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins, which opened November 13 in the musical’s original West End home, the Prince Edward Theatre.

Zizi Strallen stars as the title nanny, having previously led an international tour; starring opposite her is Charlie Stemp (Hello, Dolly!) as Bert. The production is helmed by Richard Eyre, with co-direction and choreography by Matthew Bourne.

Rounding out the cast are Joseph Millson as George Banks, Petula Clark as the Bird Woman, Amy Griffiths as Winifred Banks, Claire Moore as Miss Andrew, Claire Machin as Mrs. Brill, Jack North as Robertson Ay, and Barry James as Bank Chairman and Admiral Boom.

Read the reviews below.

Mary Poppins originally opened in the West End 14 years ago. The new production features co-choreography by Stephen Mear, set and costume designs by Bob Crowley, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, and orchestrations by William David Brohn.

The stage production is co-created by Mackintosh and has a book by Oscar-winning screenwriter and Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes. The score by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman includes the classic songs “Jolly Holiday,” “Step in Time,” “Feed the Birds,” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” with new songs and additional music and lyrics by the Olivier award-winning team of George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

