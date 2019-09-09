What Did Critics Think of Torch Song in London?

What Did Critics Think of Torch Song in London?
By Dan Meyer
Sep 09, 2019
A new production of Harvey Fierstein’s Tony-nominated play kicked off Turbine Theatre’s inaugural season.
Jay Lycurgo and Matthew Needham in <i>Torch Song</i>
Jay Lycurgo and Matthew Needham in Torch Song Mark Senior

A Drew McOnie-helmed production of Harvey Fierstein’s Torch Song has opened at London’s new Turbine Theatre.

The staging stars Matthew Needham as Arnold, Daisy Boulton as Laurel, and Dino Fetscher as Ed. Making their stage debuts are Rish Shah as Alan and Jay Lycurgo as David.

The play follows Arnold, a drag queen in New York City, as he juggles life with friends and family.

See what critics thought of the show below.

The Guardian (Michael Billington)

The Arts Desk (Tom Birchenough)

Daily Express (Stefan Kyriazis)

The Evening Standard (Nick Curtis)

The Stage (Paul Vale)

Time Out London (Tom Wicker)

Torch Song launched Turbine Theatre’s premiere season, led by Artistic Director Paul Taylor Mills. “The vision is a simple one: to enable world-class artists to tell stories that enchant at The Turbine Theatre and eventually play beyond our London home,” said Mills upon the announcement earlier this year. “We’re interested in being the starting point for new shows and also re-imagining the older ones.”

