What Did Critics Think of Two Ladies in London, Starring Zoë Wanamaker and Zrinka Cvitešić?

Nancy Harris' Two Ladies, which imagines a meeting between fictionalized first ladies of the United States and France—albeit heavily inspired by current events—had its world premiere at London's Bridge Theatre September 25.
Zoë Wanamaker and Zrinka Cvitešić play the American and French wives, respectively, in the Nicholas Hytner-helmed production.
Read what critics thought of the play in the reviews below.
The Guardian (Michael Billington)
The Telegraph (Dominic Cavendish)
Rounding out the company are Lorna Brown, Yoli Fuller, Raghad Chaar, Dimitri Jeannest, Ann Marcuson, and Julia Righton.
The production features sets and costumes by Anna Fleischle, lighting by Johanna Town, sound design by George Dennis, and original music by Grant Olding.