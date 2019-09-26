What Did Critics Think of Two Ladies in London, Starring Zoë Wanamaker and Zrinka Cvitešić?

toggle menu
toggle search form
The Verdict   What Did Critics Think of Two Ladies in London, Starring Zoë Wanamaker and Zrinka Cvitešić?
By Emily Selleck
Sep 26, 2019
Buy Tickets to Two Ladies
 
Nancy Harris' tale of two presidential wives had its world premiere September 25.
Zoë Wanamaker in <i>Two Ladies</i>
Zoë Wanamaker in Two Ladies Helen Maybanks

Nancy Harris' Two Ladies, which imagines a meeting between fictionalized first ladies of the United States and France—albeit heavily inspired by current events—had its world premiere at London's Bridge Theatre September 25.

Zoë Wanamaker and Zrinka Cvitešić play the American and French wives, respectively, in the Nicholas Hytner-helmed production.

Read what critics thought of the play in the reviews below.

The Arts Desk (Aleks Sierz)

Go London (Nick Curtis)

The Guardian (Michael Billington)

London Theatre (Mark Shenton)

Metro (Claire Allfree)

The Stage (Rosemary Waugh)

The Telegraph (Dominic Cavendish)

Time Out (Holly Williams)

Rounding out the company are Lorna Brown, Yoli Fuller, Raghad Chaar, Dimitri Jeannest, Ann Marcuson, and Julia Righton.

The production features sets and costumes by Anna Fleischle, lighting by Johanna Town, sound design by George Dennis, and original music by Grant Olding.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!