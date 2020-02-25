What Did Critics Think of We're Gonna Die Off-Broadway at Second Stage?

toggle menu
toggle search form
The Verdict   What Did Critics Think of We're Gonna Die Off-Broadway at Second Stage?
By Mark Peikert
Feb 25, 2020
 
Young Jean Lee's play-concert, directed and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, opened February 25.

Young Jean Lee's clear-eyed look at mortality, the non-concert, non-play We're Gonna Die officially opened Off-Broadway at Second Stage Theater February 25—and were critics living for it?

Directed and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly and starring Janelle McDermoth, the show weaves a series of songs and stories to celebrate the ways in which we live our lives.

See what critics had to say below.

New York Stage Review (Melissa Rose Bernardo) (Michael Sommers)
The New York Times (Jesse Green)

Theater Pizzazz (Brian Scott LIpton)

Time Out New York (Regina Robbins)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

We're Gonna Die features original music by Lee and Tim Simmonds, additional music by John-Michael Lyles, and lyrics by Lee. Music supervision and arrangements are by Remy Kurs with orchestrations by Cian McCarthy.

We're Gonna Die was performed by Lee at Joe's Pub in 2011 with her band Future Wife, directed by Paul Lazar. The show was later seen at LCT3 for a limited run.

The 2ST run began February 4 and is scheduled to run through March 22.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
The Verdict
Read reviews of the latest Broadway, Off-Broadway, London, and regional productions.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!