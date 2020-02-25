What Did Critics Think of We're Gonna Die Off-Broadway at Second Stage?

Young Jean Lee's play-concert, directed and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, opened February 25.

Young Jean Lee's clear-eyed look at mortality, the non-concert, non-play We're Gonna Die officially opened Off-Broadway at Second Stage Theater February 25—and were critics living for it?

Directed and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly and starring Janelle McDermoth, the show weaves a series of songs and stories to celebrate the ways in which we live our lives.

See what critics had to say below.

We're Gonna Die features original music by Lee and Tim Simmonds, additional music by John-Michael Lyles, and lyrics by Lee. Music supervision and arrangements are by Remy Kurs with orchestrations by Cian McCarthy.

We're Gonna Die was performed by Lee at Joe's Pub in 2011 with her band Future Wife, directed by Paul Lazar. The show was later seen at LCT3 for a limited run.

The 2ST run began February 4 and is scheduled to run through March 22.

