What Did Critics Think of Witch, Starring Maura Tierney at Geffen Playhouse?

By Dan Meyer
Sep 04, 2019
Buy Tickets to Witch
 
The new play by Jen Silverman opened at the Los Angeles venue August 29.
Evan Jonigkeit and Maura Tierney in Witch

The West Coast premiere of Witch by Jen Silverman, starring Golden Globe winner Maura Tierney, opened August 29.

The play, directed by Marti Lyons, is set nearly 400 years ago in 1621. It is inspired by William Rowley, Thomas Dekker, and John Ford’s Jacobean play The Witch of Edmonton, following the citizens of a small village where a woman is accused of selling her soul to the devil.

See what critics thought below.

The Hollywood Reporter (Jordan Riefe)

Indulge Magazine (Victor Riobo)

Los Angeles Daily News (Dany Margolies)

The Los Angeles Times (Margaret Gray)

On Stage and Screen (Erin Conley)

Stage Scene LA (Steven Stanley)

Talkin’ Broadway (Terry Morgan)

Joining Tierney (ER, The Affair) on stage are Brian George (Three Seasons), Ruy Iskandar (Macbeth), Evan Jonigkeit (Sweetbitter), Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and Will Von Vogt (Significant Other).

The production team includes scenic designer Dane Laffrey, costume designer Danae McQueen, lighting designer Keith Parham, choreographer Jessica Lee Keller, and fight choreographer Steve Rankin.

