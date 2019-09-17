What Did Critics Think of Wives at Playwrights Horizons?

What Did Critics Think of Wives at Playwrights Horizons?
By Dan Meyer
Sep 17, 2019
 
The Jaclyn Backhaus play puts the spotlight on women overshadowed by famous men in the history books.
Wives_Playwrights Horizons_Production Photos_2019_Adina Verson, Aadya Bedi, Purva Bedi_HR.jpg
Adina Verson, Aadya Bedi, and Purva Bedi Joan Marcus

Jacyln Backhaus’ new play Wives, a series of four acts spanning five centuries and celebrating the women forgotten by history, opened at Playwrights Horizons’ Peter Jay Sharp Theatre September 16.

The cast of four, made up of Purva Bedi, Aadya Bedi, Sathya Sridharan, and Adina Verson, is directed by Margot Bordelon. While some of the women portrayed are already well-known, like novelist Martha Gellhorn (third wife of Ernest Hemingway), others are less so, such as 16th-century French monarch Henri II’s mistress, Diane.

See what critics thought below.

The creative team for Wives includes set designer Reid Thompson, costume designer Valérie Thérèse Bart, lighting designer Amith Chandrashaker, sound designer Kate Marvin, hair and wig designer J. Jared Janas, and production stage manager Erin Gioia Albrecht.

