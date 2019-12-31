What Did Critics Think of Wozzeck at the Metropolitan Opera?

By Ryan McPhee
Dec 31, 2019
 
William Kentridge's production of the Alban Berg opera opened in New York City December 27.
Peter Mattei in <i>Wozzeck</i>
Peter Mattei in Wozzeck Ken Howard/Met Opera

William Kentridge's multimedia-driven production of Wozzeck opened at the Metropolitan Opera December 27. The Alban Berg opera marks the return of the South African director to the New York City house following his presentation of Lulu in 2015. Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts.

The staging, a co-production with Salzburg Festival, Canadian Opera Company, and Opera Australia, continues through January 22, with the January 11 performance broadcast in movie theatres around the world as part of the Met's Live in HD series.

READ: William Kentridge Offers a New Take on Wozzeck at the Met Opera

Peter Mattei sings the title role in the opera, based on Georg Büchner's famed and incomplete play Woyzeck. He is joined by Elza van den Heever as Marie, Tamara Mumford as Margret, Christian Van Horn as the Doctor, Gerhard Siegel as the Captain, Andrew Staples as Andres, Christopher Ventris as the Drum Major, and Tamara Mumford Margret.

Read reviews for the New York bow below.

Luc De Wit serves as co-director for the production, which also features projection design by Catherine Meyburgh, sets by Sabine Theunissen, costumes by Greta Goiris, and lighting by Urs Schönebaum.

