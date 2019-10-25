What Did Leslie Odom Jr. Do Backstage to Make Sure He Never Forgot the Hamilton Lyrics?

Plus, watch the Hamilton Tony winner sing ‘Go Crazy’ from his new album Mr.

Leslie Odom, Jr. joined James Corden on The Late Late Show October 25 to celebrate his upcoming album release and impending nationwide premiere of Harriet, in which he plays abolitionist William Still. His latest solo recording drops November 8; the movie will be out in wide release November 1.

Odom, of course, rose to fame for originating the role of Aaron Burr in Broadway’s Hamilton. The hip-hop musical runs at a pace of about 144 words per minute. Corden wanted to know if Odom ever forgot his lyrics.

“It happened one time at the Public [Off-Broadway]. I forgot the words. We were early in the run, and it wasn't quite in my body yet, and it put the fear of God in me,” Odom admitted. So what did he do to make sure that would never happen again? “I had them paste the lyrics backstage in every wing.”

After chatting on the couch with Zazie Beetz and Ed Norton, Odom sang “Go Crazy” from his album. Watch the performance below:

