What Did London Critics Think of Dear Evan Hansen in the West End?

The production opened at the Noël Coward Theatre November 19.

Reviews are in for the West End premiere of Dear Evan Hansen at the Noël Coward Theatre, starring Sam Tutty as the title character. The musical officially opened November 19 after beginning performances October 29.

The Michael Greif-helmed staging also stars Lucy Anderson as Zoe Murphy, Doug Colling as Connor Murphy, Rebecca McKinnis as Heidi Hansen, Lauren Ward as Cynthia Murphy, Rupert Young as Larry Murphy, Jack Loxton as Jared Kleinman, and Nicole Raquel Dennis as Alana Beck.

Read the reviews for the London engagement below.

The Arts Desk (Marianka Swain)

Culture Whisper (Lucy Brooks)

Evening Standard (Nick Curtis)

The Guardian (Michael Billington)

The Independent (Paul Taylor)

LondonTheatre.co.uk (Mark Shenton)

Metro (John Nathan)

The Stage (Tim Bano)

The Telegraph (Dominic Cavendish)

TimeOut London (Alice Saville)

The Times (Clive Davis)

Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony winner Steven Levenson and a score by Tony, Grammy, and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Rounding out the company are Tricia Adele-Turner, David Breeds, Haydn Cox, Natalie Kassanga, Hannah Lindsey, Mark Peachey, Courtney Stapleton, Alex Thomas-Smith, and James Winter.

The musical, produced in London by Stacey Mindich, features choreography by Danny Mefford, scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations, and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire with associate musical supervision by Ben Cohn, and vocal arrangements and additional arrangements by Justin Paul. Casting is by Jill Green.

Sash Bischoff, Adam Quinn, and Danny Sharron are the associate directors, and Judith Schoenfeld is the production supervisor. U.S. general management is 101 Productions, Ltd; U.K. general management is Ambassador Theatre Group. Adam Speers is the U.K. executive producer.

