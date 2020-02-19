What Do Critics Think of Be More Chill in London?

The Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz musical opened February 18 at The Other Palace.

The reviews are in for the U.K. premiere of Be More Chill, which opened February 18 at London's The Other Palace. The musical, with a Tony-nominated score by Joe Iconis and a book by Joe Tracz, follows the story of an unpopular teen who takes a supercomputer pill to become cool—only to discover that the A.I. wants to take over the world.

Directed by Stephen Brackett and choreographed by Chase Brock, Be More Chill stars Scott Folan (Mother of Him) as Jeremy Heere, Blake Patrick Anderson as Michael, Renee Lamb as Jenna, and Millie O’Connell as Chloe.

Read the reviews below.

The cast is rounded out by Miracle Chance as Christine Canigula, Stewart Clarke as The Squip, Eloise Davies as Brooke Lohst, James Hameed as Rich Goranski, Miles Paloma as Jake Dillinger, and Christopher Fry as Mr. Heere and Mr. Reyes.

The creative team includes set designer Beowulf Boritt, costume designer Bobby Frederick Tilley II, lighting designer Tyler Micoleau, sound designer Ryan Rumery, and projection designer Alex Basco Koch. Orchestrations are by Charlie Rosen, with vocal arrangements by Emily Marshall, and musical direction by Louisa Green. U.K. casting is by Will Burton.

A 2015 world premiere of Be More Chill at Two River Theater in New Jersey led to a cast album, which took the internet by storm. An Off-Broadway premiere followed in 2018, quickly selling out and adding an extension to its run, followed by a Broadway production in 2019.

Jerry Goehring and Lisa Dozier King serve as executive producers for the U.K. production.