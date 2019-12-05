What Do Critics Think of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in San Francisco?

The West Coast premiere of the Tony- and Olivier-winning play opened at the Curran Theatre December 1.

With veritaserum in their quills, critics have had their say about the West Coast debut of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Curran Theatre in San Francisco.

The open-ended engagement, which opened December 1, began after a five-month transformation of the Curran Theatre, similar to that of the Lyric Theatre production on Broadway.

Leading the cast are John Skelley as Harry Potter, Angela Reed as Ginny Potter, Benjamin Papac as Albus Potter, David Abeles as Ron Weasley, Yanna McIntosh as Hermione Granger, Folami Williams as Rose Granger-Weasley, Lucas Hall as Draco Malfoy, and Jon Steiger as Scorpius Malfoy. Skelley, Abeles, and Reed have all appeared in that production, which earned six Tony awards in 2018.

The two-part play is the eighth official installment in J.K Rowling’s Harry Potter series—the only one to be performed on stage. The work is penned by Jack Thorne, based on a story by Rowling, Thorne, and director John Tiffany.

Read the reviews below.

Rounding out the cast are Theo Allyn, William Bednar-Carter, Natalia Bingham, Ebony Blake, Melanie Brezill, Shannon Cochran, Elijah Cooper, Irving Dyson Jr., Kita Grayson, Logan James Hall, Abbi Hawk, Corey Hedy, Tyler Patrick Hennessy, Kyle Hines, Nathan Hosner, Nicholas Hyland, Charles Janasz, Katherine Leask, Joel Leffert, Andrew Long, Lily Mojekwu, Emily Juliette Murphy, Steve O'Connell, Erik Evan Olson, Christian Pedersen, Julian Rozzell, Jr., Natalie Adele Schroeder, Tuck Sweeney, Geoffrey Wade, Lauren Zakrin, and Brittany Zeinstra.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child premiered in the West End in 2016 before going on to open at Broadway’s Lyric Theatre in 2018. An Australian production began in February this year, and productions are slated to bow in Hamburg (marking the first non-English language mounting) and Toronto in 2020.

