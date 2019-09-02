What Do Critics Think of Hercules in Central Park?

toggle menu
toggle search form
The Verdict   What Do Critics Think of Hercules in Central Park?
By Mark Peikert
Sep 02, 2019
 
Directed by Lear deBessonet, the Disney animated film comes to the stage starring Jelani Alladin.
Hercules_Public Theater_Off-Broadway_2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Rema Webb, Tamika Lawrence, Ramona Keller, Brianna Cabrera, and Tieisha Thomas in Hercules Joan Marcus

Need a hero? The Public Works' staging of Disney's Herclues, starring Jelani Aladdin, Krysta Rodriguez, Rogert Bart, James Monroe Iglehart, and Tamika Lawrence, began performances at the Delacorte Theatre August 31.

The cast will also feature Jeff Hiller as Panic, Ramona Keller as Thalia, and Rema Webb as Terpsichore, along with a special featured performance by 2019 Tony Honor Award recipient Broadway Inspirational Voices as well as cameo group performances by 10 Hairy Legs and Passaic High School Marching Band. As with previous Public Works shows, performances will feature professional actors with over 200 New Yorkers from all five boroughs.

See what critics had to say about the show, which runs through September 8, below.

amNY (Matt Windman)

Deadline (Greg Evans)

Entertainment Weekly (Jessica Derschowitz)

The Hollywood Reporter (Frank Scheck)

New York Magazine/Vulture (Sara Holdren)

New York Stage Review (David Finkle)

The New York Times (Jesse Green)

The Wrap (Thom Geier)

Public Works' Hercules is based on the Disney film written by Ron Clements, John Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw, and Irene Mecchi and directed by Clements. The production is presented by special arrangement with Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher.

The production features scenic design by Dane Laffrey; costume design by Andrea Hood; lighting design by Tyler Micoleau; sound design by Kai Harada and Jessica Paz; wigs, hair, and makeup design by Cookie Jordan; puppet design by James Ortiz; music supervision and arrangements by Michael Kosarin; orchestrations by Danny Troob and Joseph Joubert; dance arrangements by Mark Hummel; and synthesizer programming by Randy Cohen.

The Public Works community partner organizations are Brownsville Recreation Center (Brooklyn), Center for Family Life in Sunset Park (Brooklyn), DreamYard (Bronx), The Fortune Society (Queens), and Military Resilience Foundation (all boroughs), along with alumni partners Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education (Bronx), Children's Aid (all boroughs), and Domestic Workers United (all boroughs).

Performances of Hercules are free and continue through September 8 (if you missed out on the digital lottery, there is a daily in-person standby lottery for each performance).

Production Photos: Hercules at the Delacorte Theater

Production Photos: Hercules at the Delacorte Theater

11 PHOTOS
Hercules_Public Theater_Off-Broadway_2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Rema Webb, Tamika Lawrence, Ramona Keller, Brianna Cabrera, and Tieisha Thomas in Hercules Joan Marcus
Hercules_Public Theater_Off-Broadway_2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Cast of Hercules Joan Marcus
Hercules_Public Theater_Off-Broadway_2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Isabelle Romero, Hasaan Bailey, Kelly Campbell, and Roger Bart in Hercules Joan Marcus
Hercules_Public Theater_Off-Broadway_2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Jeff Hiller, Roger Bart, and Nelson Chimilio in Hercules Joan Marcus
Hercules_Public Theater_Off-Broadway_2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Jelani Aladdin in Hercules Joan Marcus
Hercules_Public Theater_Off-Broadway_2019_Production Photos_X_HR
James Monroe Iglehart, Jelani Aladdin, and Cast in Hercules Joan Marcus
Hercules_Public Theater_Off-Broadway_2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Jelani Alladin and the Cast of Hercules Joan Marcus
Hercules_Public Theater_Off-Broadway_2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Krysta Rodriguez and Jelani Aladdin in Hercules Joan Marcus
Hercules_Public Theater_Off-Broadway_2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Krysta Rodriguez and Cast in Hercules Joan Marcus
Hercules_Public Theater_Off-Broadway_2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Cast of Hercules Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!