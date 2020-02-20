What Do Critics Think of Mack and Mabel at New York City Center?

The Encores! production stars Douglas Sills and Alexandra Socha.

The reviews are in for New York City Center's Encores! production of Mack and Mabel, starring Douglas Sills and Alexandra Socha in the title roles.

Josh Rhodes directs and choreographs the musical, which first premiered on Broadway in 1974 with a score by Jerry Herman and a book by Michael Stewart. The new production, running through February 23, features book revisions by Stewart's sister Francine Pascal.

Joining Sills and Socha on stage are Lilli Cooper as Lottie Ames, Major Attaway as Fatty Arbuckle, Michael Berresse as William Desmond Taylor, Ben Fankhauser as Frank Wyman, Jordan Gelber as Mr. Kessel, Evan Kasprzak as Freddy, Raymond J. Lee as Andy, Kevin Ligon as Eddie, Allen Lewis Rickman as Mr. Bauman, and Janet Noh as Ella.

Rounding out the company are Alex Julian Aquilino, Matt Bauman, Maria Briggs, Julian R. Decker, Sara Esty, Paige Faure, Haley Fish, Leslie Donna Flesner, Garett Hawe, Leah Horowitz, Matt Moisey, Madison Stratton, Diana Vaden, Jacob Keith Watson, Kristen Beth Williams, Darius Wright, Joy Woods, and Richard Riaz Yoder.

Music director Rob Berman also serves as orchestra conductor.

