What Do Critics Think of Netflix's Adaptation of American Son, Starring Kerry Washington?

toggle menu
toggle search form
The Verdict   What Do Critics Think of Netflix's Adaptation of American Son, Starring Kerry Washington?
By Dan Meyer
Sep 12, 2019
 
The original Broadway cast, which also included Steven Pasquale and Jeremy Jordan, returns to star in the movie.
American Son_Netflix_Production Stills_2019_HR
Kerry Washington David Lee/Netflix

The film adaptation of the American Son recently made its premiere at Toronto International Film Festival ahead of its arrival on Netflix November 1.

Emmy nominee Kerry Washington, Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan, Steven Pasquale, and Eugene Lee all reprise their roles from the 2018 Broadway production, with Kenny Leon returning to direct. Leon also adapted Christopher Demos-Brown drama for the screen.

Read what critics thought of the movie below.

The Guardian (Peter Bradshaw)

The Hollywood Reporter (John DeFore)

Variety (Dennis Harvey)

Playbill will continue to update this list as more reviews come in.

The play, which premiered at Barrington Stage Company in 2016, is set in a Miami police station in the middle of the night as a separated, interracial couple reunites and grapples with the disappearance of their teenage son.

Netflix is leading the way for film adaptations of shows on the Great White Way, with The Prom, The Boys in the Band, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and A Chorus Line all in the works.

A First Look at American Son on Broadway

A First Look at American Son on Broadway

4 PHOTOS
American_Son_Broadway_Production_Photos_2018_01_HR.jpg
Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, and Jeremy Jordan Peter Cunningham
American_Son_Broadway_Production_Photos_2018_02_HR.jpg
Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, and Eugene Lee Peter Cunningham
American_Son_Broadway_Production_Photos_2018_04_HR.jpg
Steven Pasquale and Kerry Washington Peter Cunningham
American_Son_Broadway_Production_Photos_2018_03_HR.jpg
Kerry Washington and Steven Pasquale Peter Cunningham
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!