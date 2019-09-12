What Do Critics Think of Netflix's Adaptation of American Son, Starring Kerry Washington?

The original Broadway cast, which also included Steven Pasquale and Jeremy Jordan, returns to star in the movie.

The film adaptation of the American Son recently made its premiere at Toronto International Film Festival ahead of its arrival on Netflix November 1.

Emmy nominee Kerry Washington, Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan, Steven Pasquale, and Eugene Lee all reprise their roles from the 2018 Broadway production, with Kenny Leon returning to direct. Leon also adapted Christopher Demos-Brown drama for the screen.

Read what critics thought of the movie below.

The Guardian (Peter Bradshaw)

The Hollywood Reporter (John DeFore)

Variety (Dennis Harvey)

The play, which premiered at Barrington Stage Company in 2016, is set in a Miami police station in the middle of the night as a separated, interracial couple reunites and grapples with the disappearance of their teenage son.

Netflix is leading the way for film adaptations of shows on the Great White Way, with The Prom, The Boys in the Band, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and A Chorus Line all in the works.

