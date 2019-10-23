What Do Critics Think of Sweeney Todd in Manila, Starring Lea Salonga?

By Dan Meyer
Oct 23, 2019
 
The Hugh Wheeler-Stephen Sondheim musical currently plays the Philippines' Theatre at Solaire.
Lea Salonga and Jett Pangan in Sweeney Todd Jaime Unson

The reviews are in for the Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group’s production of Hugh Wheeler and Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony winner Lea Salonga as Mrs. Lovett. The musical began performances at The Theatre at Solaire in Manila, Philippines, earlier this month.

Joining Salonga on stage is Philippine rock star Jett Pangan as Sweeney, with Nyoy Volante as Pirelli, Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante as Johanna, Andrew Fernando as Judge Turpin, and Gerald Santos as Anthony. The production is helmed by ATEG Artstic Director Bobby Garcia.

See what critics thought below.

ABS-CBN News (Vladimir Bunoan)

Business World (Michelle Anne P. Soliman)

Philippine Daily Inquirer (Vincen Gregory Yu)

Push (Rhea Manila Santos)

Rappler (Analette Abesamis)

The production, scheduled to run through October 27, includes a creative team made up of musical director and conductor Gerard Salonga, set designer David Gallo, costume designer Rajo Laurel, choreographer Cecile Martinez, lighting designer Aaron Porter, hair and makeup designer Leslie Espinosa, vocal director by ManMan Angsico, technical director Jamie Wilson, and sound designer Justin Stasiw.

Following the Manila production, the production will play a limited engagement at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore November 28–December 8.

