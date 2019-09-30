What Do Critics Think of the Almost Famous World Premiere?

The Verdict   What Do Critics Think of the Almost Famous World Premiere?
By Emily Selleck
Sep 30, 2019
The new musical about a teen rock writer in the 1970s opened at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre September 27.
Casey Likes and cast in Almost Famous Neal Preston

Cameron Crowe's world-premiere musical adaptation of his 2000 coming-of-age film Almost Famous opened September 27 at The Old Globe in San Diego, California.

Crowe, who has written the book and lyrics for the new musical, earned an Academy Award for his screenplay to the semi-autobiographical film that follows a teen rock writer in the 1970s who lands a Rolling Stone assignment.

The show has music by Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning Next To Normal composer Tom Kitt. Tony nominee Jeremy Herrin (Noises Off, Wolf Hall) directs the production, extended through October 27.

READ: Meet the Cast of the New Almost Famous Musical

Colin Donnell (Violet, Chicago Med) stars as Russell Hammond, with his Songs for a New World co-star Solea Pfeiffer (Hamilton) as Penny Lane and Jimmy Award winner Casey Likes as William Miller, the teenage Rolling Stone journalist who follows Hammond's emerging band Stillwater on tour.

Read reviews of the production below.

Los Angeles Times (Charles McNulty)

San Diego Union-Tribune (James Hebert)

Variety (Shirley Halperin)

Playbill will continue to update this list as more reviews come in.

