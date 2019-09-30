What Do Critics Think of the Almost Famous World Premiere?

Cameron Crowe's world-premiere musical adaptation of his 2000 coming-of-age film Almost Famous opened September 27 at The Old Globe in San Diego, California.
Crowe, who has written the book and lyrics for the new musical, earned an Academy Award for his screenplay to the semi-autobiographical film that follows a teen rock writer in the 1970s who lands a Rolling Stone assignment.
The show has music by Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning Next To Normal composer Tom Kitt. Tony nominee Jeremy Herrin (Noises Off, Wolf Hall) directs the production, extended through October 27.
Colin Donnell (Violet, Chicago Med) stars as Russell Hammond, with his Songs for a New World co-star Solea Pfeiffer (Hamilton) as Penny Lane and Jimmy Award winner Casey Likes as William Miller, the teenage Rolling Stone journalist who follows Hammond's emerging band Stillwater on tour.
