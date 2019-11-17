What Do Critics Think of The Inheritance on Broadway?

By Dan Meyer
Nov 17, 2019
The Matthew Lopez play opened November 17, starring Andrew Burnap, John Benjamin Hickey, Samuel H. Levine, and Kyle Soller.
Samuel H. Levine, Kyle Soller, Kyle Harris, Arturo Luís Soria, Jordan Barbour, and Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr. in The Inheritance
Samuel H. Levine, Kyle Soller, Kyle Harris, Arturo Luís Soria, Jordan Barbour, and Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr. in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy

Matthew Lopez’s The Inheritance opened November 17 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre and the reviews are in for the two-part epic.

The play, loosely adapted from E.M. Forster's Howards End, stars Andrew Burnap, John Benjamin Hickey, Samuel H. Levine, and Kyle Soller all reprising their roles from the Olivier Award-winning West End run.

Joining them on stage are Lois Smith, Jordan Barbour, Jonathan Burke, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Kyle Harris, Carson McCalley, Arturo Luis Soria, Ryan M. Buggle, and Tre Ryder.

The Inheritance is set in New York City a generation after the HIV/AIDS crisis of the ‘80s and ‘90s as a group of gay men struggle to connect to the past and maintain a sense of history.

Read the reviews below.

AM New York (Matt Windman)

The Daily Beast (Tim Teeman)

Deadline (Greg Evans)

Entertainment Weekly (Leah Greenblatt)

The Financial Times (Max McGuinness)

The Hollywood Reporter (David Rooney)

The Los Angeles Times (Charles McNulty)

Newsday (Elisabeth Vincentelli)

The New York Daily News (Chris Jones)

The New York Post (Johnny Oleksinski)

New York Stage Review (Michael Sommers and Steven Suskin)

The New York Times (Ben Brantley)

NY1 (Roma Torre)

The Rolling Stone (Peter Travers)

Theatre News Online (Joe Dziemianowicz and Jeremy Gerard)

TimeOut New York (Adam Feldman)

Towleroad (Naveen Kumar)

Variety (Marilyn Stasio)

Vulture (Helen Shaw)

The Washington Post (Peter Marks)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

Playbill will continue to update this page as more reviews come in.

The company also includes understudies Mark H. Dold, Kate Goehring, Sam Lilja, Jake Odmark, Matthew Russell, Bradley James Tejeda, and Reggie D. White.

The staging features sets and costumes by Tony winner Bob Crowley, lighting by Jon Clark, sound design by Tony winner Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid, and original music by Paul Englishby.

The Inheritance is produced on Broadway by Tom Kirdahy, Sonia Friedman Productions, and Hunter Arnold.

Production Photos: The Inheritance on Broadway

Samuel H. Levine, Kyle Soller, and Andrew Burnap in The Inheritance
Samuel H. Levine, Kyle Soller, and Andrew Burnap in The Inheritance Marc Brenner
Samuel H. Levine, Kyle Soller, Kyle Harris, Arturo Luís Soria, Jordan Barbour, and Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr. in The Inheritance
Samuel H. Levine, Kyle Soller, Kyle Harris, Arturo Luís Soria, Jordan Barbour, and Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr. in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Inheritance</i>
Samuel H. Levine and Andrew Burnap in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Inheritance</i>
Jordan Barbour, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Kyle Soller, Arturo Luís Soria, and Kyle Harris in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Inheritance</i>
Kyle Soller, Paul Hilton, and John Benjamin Hickey in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Inheritance</i>
John Benjamin Hickey, Dylan Frederick, and cast of The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Inheritance</i>
John Benjamin Hickey, Kyle Soller, Arturo Luís Soria, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, and Kyle Harris in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
Paul Hilton in The Inheritance
Paul Hilton in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Inheritance</i>
Lois Smith and Samuel H. Levine in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
