What Do Critics Think of The Inheritance on Broadway?

The Matthew Lopez play opened November 17, starring Andrew Burnap, John Benjamin Hickey, Samuel H. Levine, and Kyle Soller.

Matthew Lopez’s The Inheritance opened November 17 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre and the reviews are in for the two-part epic.

The play, loosely adapted from E.M. Forster's Howards End, stars Andrew Burnap, John Benjamin Hickey, Samuel H. Levine, and Kyle Soller all reprising their roles from the Olivier Award-winning West End run.

Joining them on stage are Lois Smith, Jordan Barbour, Jonathan Burke, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Kyle Harris, Carson McCalley, Arturo Luis Soria, Ryan M. Buggle, and Tre Ryder.

The Inheritance is set in New York City a generation after the HIV/AIDS crisis of the ‘80s and ‘90s as a group of gay men struggle to connect to the past and maintain a sense of history.

Read the reviews below.

Playbill will continue to update this page as more reviews come in.

The company also includes understudies Mark H. Dold, Kate Goehring, Sam Lilja, Jake Odmark, Matthew Russell, Bradley James Tejeda, and Reggie D. White.

The staging features sets and costumes by Tony winner Bob Crowley, lighting by Jon Clark, sound design by Tony winner Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid, and original music by Paul Englishby.

The Inheritance is produced on Broadway by Tom Kirdahy, Sonia Friedman Productions, and Hunter Arnold.

