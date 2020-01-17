What Do Critics Think of the New Les Misérables in London?

The reviews are in for the West End's new version of Les Misérables at the restored and renamed Stephen Sondheim Theatre. The staging of the Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg musical officially opened January 16.
The cast is led by Jon Robyns (Hamilton) as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden as Javert, Ian Hughes (filling in for Gerard Carey, who is on vocal rest) as Thénardier, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine, Shan Ako as Eponine, Josefina Gabrielle as Madame Thénardier, Ashley Gilmour as Enjolras, and Lily Kerhoas as Cosette.
The ensemble includes Kelly Agbowu, Ciarán Bowling, Richard Carson, Rodney Earl Clarke, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Harry Dunnett, Jessie Hart, Jessica Joslin, Sarah Lark, Georgie Lovatt, Ellie Ann Lowe, Luke McCall, Leo Miles, Claire O’Leary, Shane O’Riordan, Kathy Peacock, Sam Peggs, Mark Pearce, Emma Warren, Sake Wijers, Mared Williams, and Samuel Wyn-Morris.
The production is directed by Laurence Connor and James Powell and designed by Matt Kinley (inspired by the paintings of the novel's scribe Victor Hugo, with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, musical staging by Michael Ashcroft and Geoffrey Garratt, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.
Les Misérables has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton, and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke, and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron.