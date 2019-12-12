What Do Critics Think of The Ocean at the End of the Lane at London’s National Theatre?

Joel Horwood's stage adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s novel opened December 11.

Reviews are in for the stage adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s 2013 novel The Ocean at the End of the Lane at the National Theatre in London.

Adapted by Joel Horwood and directed by Katy Rudd, The Ocean at the End of the Lane opened December 11, and stars Samuel Blenkin, Jade Croot, Fred Davis, Owain Gwynn, Pippa Nixon, Justin Salinger, Jeffrey Sangalang, Marli Siu, Josie Walker, and Jess Williams.

The story follows Alex, who returns home and finds himself revisiting past memories of his friend Lettie, who used to say that the pond behind her house wasn't a pond at all, but an ocean. Alex and Lettie are plunged into a magical realm and must reckon with dark, ancient forces that threaten to destroy their world.

Read reviews below.

The Arts Desk (Rachel Halliburton)

BritishTheatre.co.uk (Paul T. Davies)

CityAM (Steve Dinneen)

The Daily Mail (Patrick Marmion)

The Hollywood Reporter (Leslie Felperin)

The Guardian (Arifa Akbar)

The Stage (Tim Bano)

The Telegraph (Dominic Cavendish)

TimeOut London (Andrzej Lukowski)

The Times (Clive Davis)

The Upcoming (Brooke Snowe)

Performances are scheduled to continue at the National Theatre through January 25.

The production features set design by Fly Davis, costume and puppet design by Samuel Wyer, movement direction by Steven Hoggett, music by Jherek Bischoff, lighting design by Paule Constable, sound design by Ian Dickinson, and puppetry by Finn Caldwell.

