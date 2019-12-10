What Do Critics Think of the World Premiere of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven?

toggle menu
toggle search form
The Verdict   What Do Critics Think of the World Premiere of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven?
By Dan Meyer
Dec 10, 2019
 
The new play from Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis opened Off-Broadway December 9.
Elizabeth Canavan, Liza Colón-Zayas, Kara Young, and Pernell Walker in <i>Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven</i>
Elizabeth Canavan, Liza Colón-Zayas, Kara Young, and Pernell Walker in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Monique Carboni

The reviews are in for the world premiere of Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis’ new play, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven. The show opened December 9 Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company’s Linda Gross Theater.

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven is helmed by LAByrinth Theater Company Artistic Director and Co-Founder John Ortiz. The play takes a harrowing and humorous look at the inner workings of a women’s halfway house in New York City.

The cast features Victor Almanzar, David Anzuelo, Elizabeth Canavan, Sean Carvajal, Patrice Johnson Chevannes, Molly Collier, Liza Colón-Zayas, Esteban Andres Cruz, Greg Keller, Wilemina Olivia-Garcia, Kristina Poe, Neil Tyrone Pritchard, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Andrea Syglowski, Benja Kay Thomas, Viviana Valeria, Pernell Walker, and Kara Young.

Read reviews below.

The Daily Beast (Tim Teeman)

The Hollywood Reporter (Frank Scheck)

New York Stage Review (Elysa Gardner and Steven Suskin)

New York Theatre Guide (Margret Echeverria)

The New York Times (Ben Brantley)

Theatre News Online (David Cote)

Theatre Pizzazz (Brian Scott Lipton)

TimeOut New York (Naveen Kumar)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

The world premiere, a co-production between Atlantic and LAByrinth Theater, features scenic design by Narelle Sissons, costume design by Alexis Forte, lighting design by M.L. Geiger, and sound design and original compositions by Elisheba Ittoop. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

Production Photos: Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Off-Broadway

Production Photos: Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Off-Broadway

13 PHOTOS
in <i>Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven</i>
Cast of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Monique Carboni
Kara Young, Esteban Andres Cruz, Benja Kay Thomas, and Pernell Walker in <i>Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven</i>
Kara Young, Esteban Andres Cruz, Benja Kay Thomas, and Pernell Walker in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Monique Carboni
Elizabeth Canavan, Liza Colón-Zayas, Kara Young, and Pernell Walker in <i>Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven</i>
Elizabeth Canavan, Liza Colón-Zayas, Kara Young, and Pernell Walker in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Monique Carboni
in <i>Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven</i>
Sean Carvajal and Dave Anzuelo in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Monique Carboni
Liza Colón-Zayas and Andrea Syglowski in <i>Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven</i>
Liza Colón-Zayas and Andrea Syglowski in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Monique Carboni
Victor Almanzar and Esteban Andres Cruz in <i>Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven</i>
Victor Almanzar and Esteban Andres Cruz in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Monique Carboni
Esteban Andres Cruz and Andrea Syglowski in <i>Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven</i>
Esteban Andres Cruz and Andrea Syglowski in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Monique Carboni
in <i>Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven</i>
Elizabeth Canavan, Patrice Johnson Chevannes, Kara Young, and Benja Kay Thomas in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Monique Carboni
Elizabeth Canavan and Kara Young in <i>Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven</i>
Elizabeth Canavan and Kara Young in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Monique Carboni
Kristina Poe and Greg Keller in <i>Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven</i>
Kristina Poe and Greg Keller in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Monique Carboni
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
The Verdict
Read reviews of the latest Broadway, Off-Broadway, London, and regional productions.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!