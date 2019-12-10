What Do Critics Think of the World Premiere of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven?

The reviews are in for the world premiere of Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis’ new play, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven. The show opened December 9 Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company’s Linda Gross Theater.
Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven is helmed by LAByrinth Theater Company Artistic Director and Co-Founder John Ortiz. The play takes a harrowing and humorous look at the inner workings of a women’s halfway house in New York City.
The cast features Victor Almanzar, David Anzuelo, Elizabeth Canavan, Sean Carvajal, Patrice Johnson Chevannes, Molly Collier, Liza Colón-Zayas, Esteban Andres Cruz, Greg Keller, Wilemina Olivia-Garcia, Kristina Poe, Neil Tyrone Pritchard, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Andrea Syglowski, Benja Kay Thomas, Viviana Valeria, Pernell Walker, and Kara Young.
The world premiere, a co-production between Atlantic and LAByrinth Theater, features scenic design by Narelle Sissons, costume design by Alexis Forte, lighting design by M.L. Geiger, and sound design and original compositions by Elisheba Ittoop. Casting is by Telsey + Company.