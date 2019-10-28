What Do the Critics Think of Macbeth Starring Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers?

toggle menu
toggle search form
The Verdict   What Do the Critics Think of Macbeth Starring Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers?
By Dan Meyer
Oct 28, 2019
 
The Classic Stage Company production opened October 27.
Macbeth_Classic Stage Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Nadia Bowers and Corey Stoll in Macbeth Joan Marcus

The reviews are in for Classic Stage Company’s production of Macbeth, starring Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers as the doomed Shakespearean couple.

Macbeth, directed by CSC Artistic Director John Doyle, opened October 27 after performances began October 10.

The cast also includes Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil as Duncan, Barzin Akhavan as Macduff, Raffi Barsoumian as Malcolm, N'Jameh Camara as Lady Macduff, Erik Lochtefeld as Banquo, Antonio Michael Woodard as Fleance and Young Macduff, and Barbara Walsh as Ross.

Read reviews below.

The Daily Beast (Tim Teeman)

The Hollywood Reporter (Frank Scheck)

New York Magazine/Vulture (Helen Shaw)

New York Stage Review (Melissa Rose Bernardo and David Finkle)

New York Theatre Guide (David Walters)

The New York Times (Laura Collins-Hughes)

TimeOut New York (Naveen Kumar)

The Wrap (Thom Grier)

The creative team features costume designer Ann Hould-Ward, lighting designer Solomon Weisbard, and sound designer Matt Stine. Casting is by Telsey + Company with Bernita Robinson as production stage manager and Stephanie Macchia as assistant stage manager.

The 2019-20 CSC season includes a season-long repertory scenic design created by Doyle and lighting plot designed by Jane Cox and Tess James.

Production Photos: Macbeth Off-Broadway

Production Photos: Macbeth Off-Broadway

14 PHOTOS
Macbeth_Classic Stage Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers in Macbeth Joan Marcus
Macbeth_Classic Stage Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Erik Lochtefeld in Macbeth Joan Marcus
Macbeth_Classic Stage Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
N’Jameh Camara and Barbara Walsh in Macbeth Joan Marcus
Macbeth_Classic Stage Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Antonio Michael Woodard in Macbeth Joan Marcus
Macbeth_Classic Stage Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Barzin Akhavan in Macbeth Joan Marcus
Macbeth_Classic Stage Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Raffi Barsoumian in Macbeth Joan Marcus
Macbeth_Classic Stage Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Nadia Bowers in Macbeth Joan Marcus
Macbeth_Classic Stage Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Barbara Walsh in Macbeth Joan Marcus
Macbeth_Classic Stage Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Nadia Bowers in Macbeth Joan Marcus
Macbeth_Classic Stage Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Corey Stoll in Macbeth Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
The Verdict
Read reviews of the latest Broadway, Off-Broadway, London, and regional productions.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!