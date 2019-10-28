What Do the Critics Think of Macbeth Starring Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers?

The Classic Stage Company production opened October 27.

The reviews are in for Classic Stage Company’s production of Macbeth, starring Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers as the doomed Shakespearean couple.

Macbeth, directed by CSC Artistic Director John Doyle, opened October 27 after performances began October 10.

The cast also includes Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil as Duncan, Barzin Akhavan as Macduff, Raffi Barsoumian as Malcolm, N'Jameh Camara as Lady Macduff, Erik Lochtefeld as Banquo, Antonio Michael Woodard as Fleance and Young Macduff, and Barbara Walsh as Ross.

Read reviews below.

The Daily Beast (Tim Teeman)

The Hollywood Reporter (Frank Scheck)

New York Magazine/Vulture (Helen Shaw)

New York Stage Review ( Melissa Rose Bernardo and David Finkle )

New York Theatre Guide (David Walters)

The New York Times (Laura Collins-Hughes)

TimeOut New York (Naveen Kumar)

The Wrap (Thom Grier)

The creative team features costume designer Ann Hould-Ward, lighting designer Solomon Weisbard, and sound designer Matt Stine. Casting is by Telsey + Company with Bernita Robinson as production stage manager and Stephanie Macchia as assistant stage manager.

The 2019-20 CSC season includes a season-long repertory scenic design created by Doyle and lighting plot designed by Jane Cox and Tess James.

