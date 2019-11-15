What Do the Critics Think of Touching the Void in the West End?

The mountain climbing thriller opened November 14 at the Duke of York’s Theatre.
The stage adaptation by David Greig of Joe Simpson’s best-selling memoir stars Fiona Hampton, Patrick McNamee, Josh Williams, and Angus Yellowlees. Directed by Tom Morris, Touching the Void follows a mountaineer’s journey after he falls into a ravine and breaks his leg during a climb through the Andres Mountains in South America.