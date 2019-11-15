What Do the Critics Think of Touching the Void in the West End?

By Dan Meyer
Nov 15, 2019
The mountain climbing thriller opened November 14 at the Duke of York’s Theatre.

Reviews are in for the West End transfer of Touching the Void, which opened November 14 at the Duke of York’s Theatre.

The stage adaptation by David Greig of Joe Simpson’s best-selling memoir stars Fiona Hampton, Patrick McNamee, Josh Williams, and Angus Yellowlees. Directed by Tom Morris, Touching the Void follows a mountaineer’s journey after he falls into a ravine and breaks his leg during a climb through the Andres Mountains in South America.

The Arts Desk (Aleks Sierz)

The Evening Standard (Nick Curtis)

The Guardian (Michael Billington)

The Daily Mail (Patrick Marmion)

London Theatre (Mark Shenton)

London Theatre 1 (Mary Beer)

The Stage (Natasha Tripney)

TimeOut London (Andrzej Lukowski)

Touching the Void features designs by Ti Green with sound by Jon Nicholls, lighting by Chris Davey, and stage movement by Sasha Milavic Davies.

