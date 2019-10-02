What Happened to Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge During Her Last Onstage Performance?

The Emmy-winning creator and actor shares the bizarre experience just before her final bow in the solo show.

Newly minted Emmy Award winner and Olivier Award nominee Phoebe Waller-Bridge stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers October 1 to celebrate the success of her Amazon series Fleabag, based on the hit stage show.

Although the solo show was supposed to have played for the last time after its New York run, Waller-Bridge did end up bringing the show back to London—this time to the West End—and Meyers wanted to know why.

“I had said it was going to be the last time in New York,” Waller-Bridge admitted. “Then one of the most beautiful theatres [Wyndham’s Theatre] in London [invited us]. It felt really good to go back because we started at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and to end up in the West End felt like a really lovely full circle.”

Waller-Bridge says that this time, there was a special finality to the production. “It was the first time I felt the end so palpably,” she said. “On the last night I realized I'd been playing this character on and off for six years, and in the last four lines of the play, I actually felt her leave me.”

The playwright and actor won Best Solo Performer at the 2013 Stage Awards and was nominated for an Evening Standard Award that year. In 2014, she was nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre at the Oliviers and won Best Female Performance and Most Promising New Playwright at The Offies (the Off West End Theatre Awards). The New York production of the solo play earned her a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance.

After Fleabag was adapted into a series and garnered mainstream attention in its second season, Waller-Bridge scored three 2019 Emmys for the show: Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Comedy Series. (She was also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series for Killing Eve.)

Watch the full interview above to hear more from Waller-Bridge, her plans while staying in New York, and the notable difference between fans of hers in London versus New York.

